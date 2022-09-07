Read full article on original website
Kaitlyn Cook ’15 joins Smith College as assistant professor
Kaitlyn Cook ’15 is one of ten new tenure-track professors joining the Smith College faculty this year, as assistant professor of statistical and data sciences. Read the announcement and Cook’s full bio.
Knights get back on track with 4-0 win at Grinnell
GRINNELL, Iowa --- Despite rainy weather and a soggy field, the Carleton College women's soccer team shined bright on Saturday, notching a 4-0 non-conference victory at Grinnell College. Hadley Twichell (Fy./Redwood City, Calif./Sacred Heart Prep) scored a brace while Kathryn Kresse (Fy./Woodside, Calif./Crystal Springs Uplands School) added her first collegiate goal.
