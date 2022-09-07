Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Henry County Relay Draws Hundreds To Downtown
Paris, Tenn.–Tammy Nielson and Cyd Travillian of First United Methodist Church serve fried bologna sandwiches at Saturday’s Henry County Relay for Life in downtown Paris. Michael Higgins was manning the grill for the church and grilling the bologna to order for everybody. Hundreds were on hand for the event, which included numerous food booths, games, cake walk, dancing to DJ Good News, and the Survivor’s lap. A survivor’s dinner was also held at First United Methodist Church. Debra Stoope of Relay said some 120 people were at the dinner this year. Relay officials said the evening was a definite success and Stoope said, “We hope and pray we can make the next one bigger and better.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).
WBBJ
Collectors hunt for rare finds in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –A unique collectors show was held in the Hub city. Over the weekend, Jackson hosted the 63rd Annual Coin Show. Many types of coins as well as paper money, historic documents, and jewelry was bought and sold by dealers. The event was held at the Madison County...
radionwtn.com
Singer/Songwriter Night Rocks Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Discovery Park of America was jumping Friday night as Phillip Coleman, Rory Feek and Scotty Emerick performed at Singer/Songwriter Night. A large crowd was on hand for the performance, as well as the presentation by Master Gardeners at the Simmons Bank Ag Center about construction of Discovery Park’s new greenhouse. (Discovery Park photo).
radionwtn.com
Bobby Dan Parker
Mr. Bobby Dan Parker, 83, of Union City, passed away Sunday at his home. Memorial services will be conducted 7:00 Friday at First Church of God in Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Prayer service held for Dover man missing in Alaska
Sunday marked day 15 of the search for Steve Keel from Dover, a hunter who went missing while on a hunting trip in Alaska.
radionwtn.com
Betty Stogsdill
Mrs. Betty Stogsdill, 95, of Union City passed away Sunday at The Waters of Union City. Memorial visitation for Mrs. Stogsdill will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Jackson Tn
Jackson is a quaint city roughly halfway between Memphis and Nashville. The town experienced a boom due to the railroad during the 19th century and, more recently, as a stopover destination for travellers driving between Nashville and Memphis. While Jackson might be significantly smaller in size and prominence than the...
radionwtn.com
Arts & Crafts Festival At Paris Landing This Weekend
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and it is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand, along with food trucks, a petting zoo...
radionwtn.com
Finish Liza’s Run Together Friday Morning
Paris, Tenn.–Let’s finish Liza’s run–together. That’s the aim of Friday morning’s Memorial Mile for Liza being organized in Paris. Organizers are asking everyone to join together at 4:15 a.m. Friday for a one mile memorial run/walk for Eliza Fletcher who was killed in the early morning in Memphis while out jogging.
whvoradio.com
35th Trail Of Tears Pow Wow Set For This Weekend
Always held the weekend after Labor Day, the 35th Annual Trail of Tears Pow Wow is here — set for this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville. Authentic vendors, competitive dancing, the beating of drums. And a deep, rich Native American history,...
radionwtn.com
Learning Future Options At Baptist-Carroll Hospital
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist-Carroll County Hospital hosted students from Carroll County Technical Center Friday in an effort to increase awareness of students’ options after graduation. Students toured the medical lab and gained knowledge on daily processes, skills, and equipment. (Baptist-Carroll County photo).
WSMV
Dogs living in dirty, deplorable conditions rescued in Dickson County
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten dogs living in dirty and deplorable conditions in Dickson County were rescued over the weekend. In a Facebook post, the Humane Society of Dickson County said the dogs were all extremely malnourished and had no food or water. Six two-week-old puppies were living outside in a shed. All of the dogs were covered in fleas and living in their own feces, according to the humane society.
radionwtn.com
Hundreds Expected At Big Bass Bash At Kentucky Lake
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Big Bass Bash presented by Berkley is set to take place September 17-18, 2022, at Kentucky Lake at Paris Landing. A double points event featuring over $20,000 in prizes and contingencies, this tournament is set to be the first Association of Collegiate Anglers event of the new season. This means hundreds of the country’s best collegiate anglers will be traveling to Henry County and Paris to fish Kentucky Lake in search of one big bass to take home the overall tournament title and claim their share of the more than eighty prizes up for grabs.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a motorist suddenly stopped in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wilsonpost.com
Tennessee investigation found Madison County commissioner unlawfully charged $115K in marriage fees
(The Center Square) — A Madison County commissioner was found to have collected more than $115,000 in fees from 1,970 marriages unlawfully, according to an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office. The commissioner would charge a $60 fee for marriages even though commissioners "may not charge a fee...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Sept. 9, 2022
Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June (Parker) Garland. He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He...
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
clarksvillenow.com
A.C. ‘Big Sarge’ Lopez announces candidacy for mayor of Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A.C. “Big Sarge” Lopez has announced his candidacy for mayor of Clarksville. Lopez is a 100% combat disabled USMC/Army veteran who was medically retired from Fort Campbell in 2017. He served almost 22 years of active duty service with multiple combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Lopez served as an Equal Opportunity adviser in the Army from 2009-2017.
fox17.com
Drowning at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville, body recovered
UPDATE -- Divers recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim at around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. Foul play is not suspected, according to the Clarksville Police Department. Crews returned this morning after suspending the search last night. Identification of the victim is pending, as police work to notify the...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
