Carol McNeely
3d ago
Wow she brings the light to the joke: dang she’s up Now what is she up to. Lol this 90 year old lady does have spunk.
Mom life
3d ago
Sounds like they need to introduce her to Netflix and get her watching some of their series. she will be too busy to keep causing trouble. 🤣
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 8
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Breach of peace, Sept. 7, E. 12th Street, GPD. No charges were pursued...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Discovery of Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Hotel Dumpster Leads to Poaching Bust in Wyoming
Two men are facing poaching charges after authorities in Wyoming linked them to a pair of pronghorn heads that were discarded next to a dumpster outside a hotel in the city of Gillette. According to court documents obtained by County 17, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) was notified about the antelope heads by Gillette Police officers on August 10—and the tipoff sparked an investigation of two Texans named Jeremiah A. Beason and David Hernandez.
county17.com
Thursday’s Eagle Butte Mine fire and Campbell County Fire Dept. reports (9/7/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At 1:02 a.m. Thursday, the Campbell County Fire Department responded to North Highway 14-16 for a grass fire. Upon arrival to Eagle Butte Mine, a large and fast moving fire was seen. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office closed the highway while the fire and smoke made visibility difficult.
newslj.com
Fish Fire declared controlled
SUNDANCE (WNE) — The U.S. Forest Service officially declared the Fish Fire to be controlled last week, almost exactly a month after it first ignited. There is no longer an area closure in place for the safety of the public. However, the Forest Service has asked that members of...
county17.com
Mom, school board candidate who said her son has been bullied will lead anti-bullying events
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette mother is organizing events to raise awareness of bullying and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Jessica Martinez, who’s running for school board, said her son, Charlie Cross, attends Twin Spruce Junior High and has faced bullying there and his last year at Rozet Elementary. She said other students have sworn at her son and told him a few times to take his own life. Martinez said she reported incidents to a past Rozet principal, Twin Spruce Junior High’s head principal, teachers and the district superintendent.
county17.com
City Council mulls future of 3rd Street Plaza
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The future use of the 3rd Street Plaza downtown is up in the air with potential changes under consideration by the Gillette City Council. During their regular meeting on Sept. 6, the council heard two possible solutions to address questions arising in recent months following the council’s June vote to allow the 3rd Street Plaza to be used for private events, both of which require some changes to the current memorandum of understanding between the City of Gillette and Gillette Mainstreet.
county17.com
Discussions underway regarding possible city pool relocation to recreation center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette City Pool could find a new home at the Campbell County Recreation Center depending on how preliminary discussions between the city and the county advance. The current pool, on S. Gillette Avenue, has been closed in recent months for a demolition and reconstruction project,...
newslj.com
Drop-off procedure will stay at NES
Concerns about the pickup and drop-off procedures at Newcastle Elementary School have been a topic of discussion since COVID-19 threw a wrench in all school procedures. The pandemic kept parents in their cars, which led to long lines backed up on the highway, increased wait times and generated an overall sense of confusion and frustration.
county17.com
Wyoming high school football scores (9/9/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 14, Cheyenne (Central) 10. Gillette (Campbell County) 31, Rock Springs 28. Cheyenne (East)...
county17.com
Wyoming sees 1st snow after heat wave; cooler temps prevail in Gillette today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — While Jack Frost has yet to be nipping noses in Campbell County, today’s much cooler weather is a welcome relief from a week of record heat. Also welcome is some much-needed precipitation, and chances are high Gillette will see more of it today. The forecast calls for an 80% chance falling to a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. Patchy fog also may be present for much of the morning.
newslj.com
DOUGLAS LEROY HUNTER
Douglas Leroy Hunter, 65, of Sundance, Wyo., passed away with a wave goodbye on Aug, 26, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D. Doug was born Oct, 6, 1956, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Kenton and Lois (Fillinger) Hunter. He was the firstborn of two sons. The family resided in Newcastle until 1965 when they moved to Gillette, Wyo. Doug was a graduate of Campbell County High School in 1975. After a summer of fun, he attended Casper College where he completed a degree in Coal Field Technologies. Shortly after graduation he was employed by ARCO at Black Thunder Coal Mine. He worked as a mechanic for 42 years at Black Thunder, becoming known as one of the best mechanics in the business. He was very proud of the work that he did.
newslj.com
Comments / 3