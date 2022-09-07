Douglas Leroy Hunter, 65, of Sundance, Wyo., passed away with a wave goodbye on Aug, 26, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City, S.D. Doug was born Oct, 6, 1956, in Newcastle, Wyo., to Kenton and Lois (Fillinger) Hunter. He was the firstborn of two sons. The family resided in Newcastle until 1965 when they moved to Gillette, Wyo. Doug was a graduate of Campbell County High School in 1975. After a summer of fun, he attended Casper College where he completed a degree in Coal Field Technologies. Shortly after graduation he was employed by ARCO at Black Thunder Coal Mine. He worked as a mechanic for 42 years at Black Thunder, becoming known as one of the best mechanics in the business. He was very proud of the work that he did.

