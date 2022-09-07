Our next edition of BronxTalk features an accomplished Bronxite who has been active in politics, social advocacy, filmmaking and television. Join us as we speak with host of BronxNet's Dialogo Abierto, Javier E. Gomez. We will discuss his background in politics, his filmmaking and his latest BronxNet show Our Home, Our Haven, Safe Streets which features conversations with Bronx politicians, community leaders, and organizers on the topic of gun violence in The Bronx, as they analyze the root causes of this epidemic and discuss potential solutions.

