OPEN Tuesday: September 13th
On this episode of OPEN BXRx Tuesday, Host Kibin Alleyne discusses how the New York State Academic Dental Centers is addressing oral health disparities with Jonathan Teyan, President of NYSADC. Next we discuss the dangers of the spotted lanternfly with Dr. Julie M. Urban, Research Associate Professor for the Department of Entomology at Pennsylvania State University. Later we learn more about Mind Builders 5th annual open house street festival with Waldo Chavez, Music Director for Mind Builders.
OPEN BXRx Monday: September 12th
On this week's episode of OPEN Bx Rx Monday, host Doctor Bob Lee is joined by Carl Lorenzo McIver, Brand Creative Global Digital Health Influencer, to speak about the digital marketing and health initiatives that he is launching. After that, we hear from Michele Battista, Colorectal Cancer Survivor, who speaks about her battle with cancer, and emphasizes the importances of women getting screened for colorectal cancer.
BronxTalk: Interview with Javier E. Gomez
Our next edition of BronxTalk features an accomplished Bronxite who has been active in politics, social advocacy, filmmaking and television. Join us as we speak with host of BronxNet's Dialogo Abierto, Javier E. Gomez. We will discuss his background in politics, his filmmaking and his latest BronxNet show Our Home, Our Haven, Safe Streets which features conversations with Bronx politicians, community leaders, and organizers on the topic of gun violence in The Bronx, as they analyze the root causes of this epidemic and discuss potential solutions.
Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson's 9/11 Remembrance Day
Join Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson in rememberance of 9/11. BronxNet Television will be going LIVE as we remember who we have lost of the tragic day of September 11th, 2001. Tune in September 14th at 12:00PM on BronxNet BX OMNI Channel 67 Optimum/ 2133 FiOS in the Bronx,...
