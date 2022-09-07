ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Weed, CA
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
Crews Working Large Fires Across Siskiyou & Modoc Counties

Just 12 people remain evacuated from the Mountain Fire zone, as it’s mostly in mop up stage with some small flare-ups within the containment lines. It started 9 miles southwest of the Community of Gazelle last Friday afternoon and has burned 11,690 acres, now with 55% containment. Two structures were destroyed and 243 homes are threatened. Cal-Fire Law Enforcement in Siskiyou County are still seeking help identifying the cause of the Mountain Fire, with a tip line at 842-1022.
Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire

REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou, CA beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area evacuate immediately.
Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned

KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT

An Air Quality Alert from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues through 5:00 p.m. Saturday. It applies to Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. DEQ said wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions are causing air quality levels to fluctuate and they could be...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County

MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
Mountain Fire Now 45% Contained, Two New Fires Break Out In Far Northern California

The Mountain Fire is mostly reduced to smoldering and creeping activity with small flare-ups within the containment lines. It started 9 miles southwest of the Community of Gazelle last Friday afternoon and has burned 11,690 acres, now with 45% containment. Two structures are confirmed destroyed and 243 homes are threatened. Cal-Fire Law Enforcement in Siskiyou County are seeking help from the public in identifying who or what started the Mountain Fire. They have a tip line at 842-1022.
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire evacuations reduced

MERLIN, Ore.- Many fire evacuations in Josephine County have been either reduced or eliminated due to containment and fire lines. The Josephine County Sheriff's office has eliminated the Level 1: GET READY notifications for areas east of the Rum Creek Fire, which includes Weed, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland and Wolf Creek. The Level 2: GET SET east of Hog Creek has also been reduced to a Level 1: GET READY.
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO

On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response

Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
