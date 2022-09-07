Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County jumps containment line | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mountain Fire in Siskiyou County jumped fire crews containment line Saturday, according to officials. The Mountain Fire is mapped at 11,562 acres and is 70% contained, according to CAL FIRE Siskiyou. The cause of the blaze, which started a week ago on Gazelle-Callahan Road...
KTVL
Firefighters in Lake Shastina help residents sift through ashes of burnt homes
Siskiyou County, Calif. — Chief Pappas with the Lake Shastina Fire Department addressed the community today and provided the following message to residents who are returning to their homes after the Mill Fire destruction:. "For those of you who lost a home or have fire damage you will be...
KDRV
FireWatch: Coyote Fire is burning near Dorris with 55% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire in northeast Siskiyou County is burning a few miles southeast of Dorris in northeast Siskiyou County. CalFire says the Coyote Fire is burning at Coyote Ridge, west of Red Rock Lakes. Its morning update says the vegetation fire had burned 297 acres and was...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:12 p.m. With Maps] Mountain Fire Jumps Across Control Lines and Spreads East Forcing New Evacuations
Today, with a Red Flag warning over the area, the Mountain Fire, burning west of Weed which had appeared close to wrap up, jumped containment lines and threw itself eastward. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department issued new evacuation orders about 5 p.m. forcing more residents to flee. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Van Meter Fire Morning Update 9/10
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Overnight, firefighters completed fireline around the southern end of the fire and continued to secure the perimeter in other areas. Matt Flock, Operations Section Chief, reminded resources at briefing “Completing that line helps to lock in the fire, but there is still an incredible amount of work left out there as we transition to mop-up and continue to widen the cold area around the fire.” Smoke may be visible today as unburned fuels within the fire are consumed.
kshasta.com
Crews Working Large Fires Across Siskiyou & Modoc Counties
Just 12 people remain evacuated from the Mountain Fire zone, as it’s mostly in mop up stage with some small flare-ups within the containment lines. It started 9 miles southwest of the Community of Gazelle last Friday afternoon and has burned 11,690 acres, now with 55% containment. Two structures were destroyed and 243 homes are threatened. Cal-Fire Law Enforcement in Siskiyou County are still seeking help identifying the cause of the Mountain Fire, with a tip line at 842-1022.
krcrtv.com
Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire
REDDING, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for Siskiyou, CA beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area evacuate immediately.
KTVL
Van Meter fire blows up to 2,448 acres, four buildings burned
KLAMATH FALLS — Updated 10:10 am. Note: A previous version of this story said the Van Meter fire burned at 3,500 acres. New mapping from the Type 1 incident management team who assumed command of the fire at 6:00 pm Thursday night acquired a more accurate reading of the fire, which is at 2448 acres.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
AIR QUALITY ALERT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT
An Air Quality Alert from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality continues through 5:00 p.m. Saturday. It applies to Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Coos, Curry, Klamath and Lake counties. DEQ said wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions are causing air quality levels to fluctuate and they could be...
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported this afternoon at 12:24. The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County
MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
kshasta.com
Mountain Fire Now 45% Contained, Two New Fires Break Out In Far Northern California
The Mountain Fire is mostly reduced to smoldering and creeping activity with small flare-ups within the containment lines. It started 9 miles southwest of the Community of Gazelle last Friday afternoon and has burned 11,690 acres, now with 45% containment. Two structures are confirmed destroyed and 243 homes are threatened. Cal-Fire Law Enforcement in Siskiyou County are seeking help from the public in identifying who or what started the Mountain Fire. They have a tip line at 842-1022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, Sept. 8 – Fast Moving Wildfire near Stukel Mtn Burning Fast, Level 3 Evacuations for area; Called the Van Meter Fire
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire PM Update for September 8, 2022
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 3, led by Incident Commander Tyler McCarty, took command of the Van Meter Fire earlier this evening. The IMT was brought in to relieve local resources and add capacity as the firefighting organization continues to increase from resources throughout the region.
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire evacuations reduced
MERLIN, Ore.- Many fire evacuations in Josephine County have been either reduced or eliminated due to containment and fire lines. The Josephine County Sheriff's office has eliminated the Level 1: GET READY notifications for areas east of the Rum Creek Fire, which includes Weed, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland and Wolf Creek. The Level 2: GET SET east of Hog Creek has also been reduced to a Level 1: GET READY.
Herald and News
Police: Tractor, saddles, water stolen from elderly woman leads to marijuana raid
A tractor and horse saddles allegedly stolen from an elderly neighbor and the unauthorized diversion of 1,600 gallons of water led to discovery of an illegal cannabis grow, according to police. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in Gold Hill Friday morning. One owns the remote property south...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Scourge of Illegal Grows in Southern Oregon – More Busts in JOCO
On September 6, 7 and 8, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed five separate search warrants regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The warrants were located in the 5000 block of Holland Loop Road, 200 block of Beaver Meadow Road, 400 block of Warner Road, 2000 block of Stewart Road and 2000 block of Jump Off Joe Creek Road in Josephine County. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
kubaradio.com
Nor Cal Wildfire Update – Placer County Man Charged on Suspicion of Arson, Possession of Incendiary Device
(Nor Cal, CA)- – In El Dorado & Placer Counties to our southeast, the Mosquito Fire, just northeast of Auburn, continues to grow uncontained, almost tripling in size to 13,705 acres as of 8:34 last evening. Cal Fire also reports that at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 3rd,...
shastascout.org
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response
Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 4000 block of Fish Lake Road in Jackson County. Located on the property were several large greenhouses with 3,162 illegal marijuana plants and several hundred pounds...
Comments / 0