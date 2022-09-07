Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Found Dead In Newhall Parking Lot Identified
A man who was found dead in a Newhall parking lot last week has been identified. 55-year-old Joseph Lozano, a resident of Santa Clarita, was found deceased in the parking lot of a facilities building for the Newhall School District near 12th Street and Placerita Canyon Road last Tuesday night, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Wanted Man With Cane Sword Arrested In Canyon Country
A wanted man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in Canyon Country in possession of a cane sword. On Saturday, at approximately 7:05 p.m. deputies were patrolling the area of Shangri-La Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country where they conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspicious Noise Leads To Arrest Of Canyon Country Burglar
A suspicious noise call led to the arrest of a Canyon Country burglar on Sunday morning. On Sunday, at approximately 3 a.m. deputies responded to a call on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita regarding a suspicious noise disturbance where they found a man had broken into a laundry room, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Felony-Related Incidents Take Over Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Felony-related incidents accounted for 50 percent of Santa Clarita weekend arrests. From Friday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11, 22 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit
A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Bail denied for travel nurse in fiery wreck
LOS ANGELES - After multiple delays citing mental health concerns, the bail hearing was held for 37-year-old Nicole Linton, the travel nurse accused of running a red light and plowing her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills in early August, killing six people. Linton on Monday was...
foxla.com
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
CBS News
Man shot and killed in Palmdale, shooter at large
A man was shot to death in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Avenue South around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name has not...
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock identified by TMZ as the person killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in LA area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died at the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Los Angeles staple. According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests
LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said. The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according...
theavtimes.com
Man found dead inside parked car in Palmdale, homicide investigation underway
PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man, who was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on the 200 block of East Avenue S, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID elderly man found dead in Lancaster alley
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who died in Lancaster was publicly identified Sunday while the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 44500 block of...
Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway
Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man arrested for breaking into laundry room in search of copper pipes
A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into a business in Canyon Country and attempting to steal the copper piping inside, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from a report at approximately 3 a.m. of a “noise disturbance” on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road.
foxla.com
LA DA Gascón gives update on Marilyn Manson case
LOS ANGELES - Nearly two years since the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson (legal name Brian Warner), the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said it has not yet received a filing. LA County District Attorney...
Santa Clarita Radio
COC To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of EMT Program
College of the Canyons plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, later this week, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch...
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall
Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
