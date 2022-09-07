ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Man Found Dead In Newhall Parking Lot Identified

A man who was found dead in a Newhall parking lot last week has been identified. 55-year-old Joseph Lozano, a resident of Santa Clarita, was found deceased in the parking lot of a facilities building for the Newhall School District near 12th Street and Placerita Canyon Road last Tuesday night, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Wanted Man With Cane Sword Arrested In Canyon Country

A wanted man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in Canyon Country in possession of a cane sword. On Saturday, at approximately 7:05 p.m. deputies were patrolling the area of Shangri-La Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country where they conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspicious Noise Leads To Arrest Of Canyon Country Burglar

A suspicious noise call led to the arrest of a Canyon Country burglar on Sunday morning. On Sunday, at approximately 3 a.m. deputies responded to a call on the 27000 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita regarding a suspicious noise disturbance where they found a man had broken into a laundry room, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Felony-Related Incidents Take Over Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Felony-related incidents accounted for 50 percent of Santa Clarita weekend arrests. From Friday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11, 22 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit

A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
WHITTIER, CA
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Palmdale, shooter at large

A man was shot to death in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Avenue South around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene, Rodriguez said. His name has not...
PALMDALE, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster speed enforcement operation nets 86 citations, 3 arrests

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Traffic Taskforce issued more than seven dozen citations in three hours during a speed enforcement operation Monday morning in Lancaster, authorities said. The speed enforcement operation started at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, and it was conducted on Avenue K near Elm Avenue, according...
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Man found dead inside parked car in Palmdale, homicide investigation underway

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man, who was found unresponsive Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. The incident was reported around 10:50 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on the 200 block of East Avenue S, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID elderly man found dead in Lancaster alley

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man who died in Lancaster was publicly identified Sunday while the cause of his death was not released. Wallace Grisby, 68, was found dead in an alley, the coroner’s office said. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 44500 block of...
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway

Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA DA Gascón gives update on Marilyn Manson case

LOS ANGELES - Nearly two years since the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced it had launched an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson (legal name Brian Warner), the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said it has not yet received a filing. LA County District Attorney...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

COC To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of EMT Program

College of the Canyons plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program, later this week, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall

Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
PARAMOUNT, CA

