Everett, MA

homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Everett, MA
MassLive.com

‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary

Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order

WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
WILMINGTON, MA
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so

"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

NACTO Comes to Boston

For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Discord inside City Hall over subpoenas, redistricting spills outside the chamber

Several City Hall storylines and subplots came to a raucous head at a recent meeting of the City Council, nearly three years into a pandemic that has frayed nerves and a week before an election that divided the city. Shouting, table-pounding, and expletives filled the air as a public gallery of loudmouths screeched in the background. The entire affair was televised and livestreamed.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
BOSTON, MA

