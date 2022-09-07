Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
homenewshere.com
Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival
As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
Here's the beef: Developer plans 9-story building at old Fairway site on Grafton Street
WORCESTER — A Boston developer is looking to convert the site of a once-iconic Grafton Street business into a nine-story housing and commercial building. Plans to demolish the former Fairway Beef building at 44 Grafton St., presented by AKROS Development, are scheduled to go before the city Zoning Board of Appeals Monday.
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
universalhub.com
Developer files plans for 124-unit apartment building where it once proposed a charter school on Belgrade Avenue in Roslindale
The Dedham developer that once would have built a charter school at the old Clay car dealership and garage on Belgrade Avenue yesterday filed detailed plans with the BPDA for a five-story residential building with 124 units and 86 parking spaces - and green space on what is now a parking lot.
‘Super Happy Fun America’ organizer Samson Racioppi lost state rep bid to a write-in candidate in Republican primary
Political commentators reflecting on results from Tuesday night’s primary elections are looking at a North Shore race that could reflect the electorate’s distaste for extremist candidates. A moderate Republican named C.J. Fitzwater, who is a general manager for Northeast Auto Auction, defeated controversial figure Samson Racioppi — organizer...
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order
WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
NACTO Comes to Boston
For the next three days, the Boston region will host hundreds of transportation engineers, planners, and transit officials from dozens of cities worldwide for the annual conference of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO). While the transportation engineering profession generally has a reputation for neglecting anyone who isn’t...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon #quincypolice #tpal
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy pedestrian whacked on West Squantum Street near Harvard Street this afternoon. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy pedestrian was whacked this afternoon shortly after 3 PM on...
Dorchester Reporter
Discord inside City Hall over subpoenas, redistricting spills outside the chamber
Several City Hall storylines and subplots came to a raucous head at a recent meeting of the City Council, nearly three years into a pandemic that has frayed nerves and a week before an election that divided the city. Shouting, table-pounding, and expletives filled the air as a public gallery of loudmouths screeched in the background. The entire affair was televised and livestreamed.
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: September edition
Where can renters get the best deals? Plus, a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was 19% higher in August than it was in August 2021, according to a recent report from ApartmentAdvisor.com. ApartmentAdvisor, a real estate listing site, analyzes properties on...
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
