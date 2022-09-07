Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Irwin House Gallery PR – PRODIGY Exhibit Update + Open House This Weekend
In early September, Irwin House Gallery opened PRODIGY – a group exhibition observing ten flourishing emerging artists who stand as representation of and hope for the future of art. Anchored by a lush, immersive installation constructed by “community-engaged” artist Halima Afi Cassells, the exhibition. highlights the work...
michiganchronicle.com
Gilbert Family Foundation Launches Venture 313 to Build on Support of Detroit’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
The Gilbert Family Foundation today launched Venture 313, a three-year, $10 million commitment that will help fulfill Detroit’s entrepreneurial potential and provide Detroit-based founders with meaningful opportunities to participate in the innovation economy. The commitment includes a mixture of direct investment into startups, a web-based platform that provides guidance...
michiganchronicle.com
Southwest Solutions Celebrates 50 Years of Community Impact
Southwest Solutions will host its annual Celebration of Impact fundraiser at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the MGM Grand located at 1777 Third Street in Detroit. The event will commemorate 50 years of improving lives and neighborhoods southwest Detroit. Celebration of Impact will honor Southwest Solutions’ mission of...
Detroit News
R&B star Kem to record a live album this weekend at the Aretha
Detroit-raised R&B singer Kem will perform two shows at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this weekend celebrating the 20th anniversary of his signing to Motown Records. The concerts will be recorded for his first live album, which is set to be released on Black Friday, Nov. 25. “Celebrating the 20th anniversary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chevydetroit.com
These festivals are why we love fall!
September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists
The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
Mexicantown Bakery's history and importance to Southwest Detroit
SOUTHFIELD (CW50) - In Mexico, eating sweet pastries for breakfast or late supper – known as merienda – is a tradition that dates back to the 16th century. The art of making pastry became popular in Mexico during the brief French occupation of the 19th Century. The country was inundated with French bakeries and Mexicans soon developed a taste for crispy baguettes and rich pastries. As a result of the French influence, bakeries sprung up throughout Mexico. New pastries were created throughout the following years. However, preservatives and artificial ingredients are not used in traditional Mexican baked goods so the products...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit, Dearborn to host first joint block party along Tireman Avenue
For the first time in history, Detroit and Dearborn are teaming up to host a joint block party Saturday. The party, taking place in the area of Miller Road and Tireman Avenue, will feature food trucks, a live DJ, activities and ice cream. Food will be free while supplies last. Dearborn Mayor Abdullah...
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Officials Approve ARPA Funds to Activate, Beautify Neighborhood via Arts Alleys
A present-day alley in Artist Village in Detroit, left, before the ARPA-funded Arts Alleys project. A colorful example of what an alley in Detroit may look like, right, after Arts Alleys’ activation. Detroit’s hidden gems are right in plain sight. Alleys that crisscross through neighborhoods, parking lots and pathways...
wdet.org
New local dining guide gives the power back to the people
Here in the city of Detroit, two local media outlets are teaming up to create a community-focused dining guide. It’s about giving you a voice – as opposed to food critics or Yelp reviewers – in order to highlight some of the restaurants that are part of your life but don’t get the shine they deserve.
hourdetroit.com
Gucci and Detroit Vs Everybody Release a New Collection
Tommey Walker — the founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs Everybody — has teamed up once more with luxury fashion brand Gucci on a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching today, the DVE 2.0 collection features a baseball bat, large bag, belt bag, backpack, and custom Detroit Vs Everybody patches. The patches support Gucci’s ongoing Off The Grid line, which features items made with recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. DVE 2.0 celebrates Gucci’s store opening in Detroit last month and Detroit Month of Design, which is currently taking place throughout the month of September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Bon Appétit lists Michigan sushi place among 50 best new restaurants in U.S.
CLAWSON, MI - One Michigan restaurant is receiving some high praise from a national food magazine. Bon Appétit just released its 2022 list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 and included a sushi place in Metro Detroit. The publication says it’s staff “crisscrossed the country on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eater
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
Pickleball's popularity spreads across Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - It's a combination of tennis, racquetball and badminton, and it's exploding in popularity across Metro Detroit.We're talking about Pickleball: the fast-paced sport that lately has been getting a whole lot of attention. "It is a growing sport because you as an individual can come to the court with your paddle and play with 20 to 50 people and play with activity buddies every morning," said Judy St. Amand, ambassador of USA Pickleball. The crazy has made its way to Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue in Detroit. That's where dozens of people are playing the game...
dbusiness.com
Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Golf Outing 2022
Feldman Automotive and the Beaumont Health Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. All proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Miracle Network — which raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada — and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The day featured golf on the club’s two courses, a lunch and a strolling dinner, and silent and live auctions. Every golfer was paired with a local or national celebrity, including Mark Wahlberg, three of his four brothers (Jim, Paul, and Robert), Calvin Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, and more. Sponsors of the event included Quantum Ventures of Michigan, Beaumont, the Celani Family Foundation, CIBC, Aaron and Carolynn Frankel Family Foundation, Mayde Inc., ShiftDigital, and US Signal. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Comments / 0