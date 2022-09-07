ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

"Sip and Shop" Benefit Event

Mention Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan & 15% of your purchase will be donated to that agency. Sip, shop & support adult & child survivors of abuse & assault.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
High School Portfolio Reviews: Fall 2022

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Lower Carnegie Studio, Petoskey. Receive feedback on your creative work in this free one-on-one session. For 8th - 12th graders. Register.
PETOSKEY, MI
Grayling, MI

