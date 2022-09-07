Read full article on original website
Related
northernexpress.com
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
northernexpress.com
"Sip and Shop" Benefit Event
Mention Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan & 15% of your purchase will be donated to that agency. Sip, shop & support adult & child survivors of abuse & assault.
northernexpress.com
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
northernexpress.com
High School Portfolio Reviews: Fall 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Lower Carnegie Studio, Petoskey. Receive feedback on your creative work in this free one-on-one session. For 8th - 12th graders. Register.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northernexpress.com
Paintings by Mimi Franco-Bell
Sept. 3-30. See Mimi’s watercolor paintings & prints on display. 231-331-4318.
Comments / 0