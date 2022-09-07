ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
u.today

Dogecoin Rival Floki Inu's Market Cap Now Verified by CMC: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Smart Contract#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Pre Sale Phase#The Ethereum Killer#Ethereum#Dapps#Proof Of Stake
u.today

New Terra LUNA Records 3,300% Spike in Trading Volumes as Price Triples, What Is Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Rallies by 10%, Becomes One of Most Profitable Assets

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Kulfi Finance Fixed Rate Lending Protocol to Bring Certainty to Cardano DEFI Space

Fixed income markets are thus inefficient and ripe for disruption, and DeFi is perfectly positioned to rapidly innovate on efficiency, liquidity, transparency, and accessibility for the largest financial market in the world. With the longer term stability that borrowing and lending at fixed rates brings, Kulfi will enable new and exciting fully decentralized use cases for DeFi. Kulfi’s model is a fixed rate lending product on Cardano that gives users the certainty needed to plan for the future without relying on entrenched and exploitative financial institutions.
CREDITS & LOANS
u.today

Cardano Outperforms Current Proof-of-stake Chains: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Thanks SHIB Community: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, XRP and SOL Price Analysis for September 9

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

BingX Exchange Removes Fees for Spot Trading

Pioneering concept of "social trading": What is BingX?. As crypto capitalization collapses again, leading centralized exchange BingX announced an unusual promo campaign to support traders and attract a new generation of users to the platform. BingX exchange removes trading fees amid bear market. According to the official statement shared by...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

Here's What Cardano (ADA) Holders on Exchanges Can Do to Prepare Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

MicroStrategy Returns To Buy More Bitcoin, Will This Impact BTC Price?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

What Are Decentralized Stablecoins, and Why Might We Need Them?

Stablecoins are an essential part of the modern crypto scene: from newbie traders and holders with diamond hands to experienced DeFi fans ("degens") and GameFi enthusiasts, everyone needs them. Being a censorship-resistant and easy-to-use alternative to fiat money, they have already established themselves as a medium of exchange and store of value.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Curve Finance Launches on Kava

San Francisco – The Kava blockchain adds Curve.fi DeFi protocol with the highest APY pools powered by the Kava Rise incentives program. Since its launch of the Ethereum co-chain, Kava has been the fastest growing blockchain for protocols. Today DeFi powerhouse Curve launches on Kava boasting the highest APY pools ever seen starting next week. Curve and Kava’s landmark partnership is made possible by Kava Rise, the world's first programmatic rewards program set to drive unseen growth to the Kava blockchain.
MARKETS
u.today

Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Gives Hope Ahead of Powell's Speech; What It Needs to Keep Uptrend

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
u.today

NFT Game Apeiron Launches Marketplace, Airdrop for Supporters Kicks Off

Supercharging god games with power of blockchain: What is Apeiron?. A new marketplace is set to allow NFT enthusiasts to exchange the most crucial digital collectibles in the Apeiron ecosystem, i.e., tokenized planets. Apeiron's NFT marketplace went live on Sept. 7. According to the official announcement shared by the team...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy