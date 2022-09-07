Read full article on original website
XSET deactivates home crowd buff at VCT Champions, defeats Fnatic to cap off dominant day for NA
In the day-long battle between North America and EMEA, NA struck first following OpTic’s comeback victory against Liquid despite playing in front of a crowd at VALORANT Champions 2022. After that, XSET took on Fnatic in front of the loudest crowd, with the fans in Istanbul rallying behind Fnatic’s Turkish superstar Emir Ali “Alfajer” Beder.
Rogue earns chance at glory with dominant series against Fnatic, will meet G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.
Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
Boombl4 bottom frags in his first CS:GO map on LAN since he left NAVI
Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhaylov didn’t have the return to professional play that CS:GO fans were expecting. The former Natus Vincere in-game leader got absolutely shut down today while playing for BEBRA at a small Russian LAN tournament, PARI Patriki Vibe. Boombl4 finished Nuke, the first map of the...
Toronto Defiant rises through the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown bracket
Yesterday, two West Region Overwatch League teams were sent home from the sprawling arena of the Toronto Defiant after losing their second games of the Summer Showdown tournament. Teams that survived the first onslaught moved on to today’s schedule, a figurative bloodbath that would send three more teams back across the border.
LOUD move one step closer to grand final match at VALORANT Champions 2022
The fight for the first spot in the upper bracket final at VALORANT Champions 2022 began today and LOUD will fill that spot. If LOUD win their next match, they will make it to the grand final, which would mark the second time the Brazilian team has played in an international VCT grand final.
Ubisoft confirms it will price AAA games at $70
For roughly the last two decades, new AAA games would cost around $60 fresh out of the box. Players would have access to the complete game with no additional purchases outside of the introduction of DLC. However, it now appears that some big developers like Ubisoft will begin pricing their biggest games at $70 each.
The battle of EMEA vs NA continues: OpTic Gaming clutch up against Team Liquid
OpTic Gaming overcomes their EMEA kryptonite and sends Team Liquid down to the lower bracket at VALORANT Champions Istanbul. Team Liquid started playoffs with a clinical performance on Breeze against the former Masters: Reykjavík champions OpTic Gaming. With the crowd in Istanbul behind them, chanting “Let’s go Liquid,” the team gained a quick 9-3 advantage over the number one seed from North America. OpTic has become infamous for their slow starts in series and this one was no different. Despite clawing back some rounds after the half changed, OpTic conceded Liquid’s map pick of Breeze 13-7. Soulcas for Liquid was the standout player on Breeze as KAY/O. He finished the map with a 1.57 KD and the lobby’s highest headshot percentage at 39.
100 Thieves outlast Evil Geniuses to set up LCS Championship grudge match with Cloud9
100 Thieves took a massive step closer to the region’s most prestigious League of Legends prize, and their second title, with a five-game win over Evil Geniuses in the lower bracket finals of the 2022 LCS Championship in front of a packed United Center in Chicago on Saturday. It was the eighth series out of eleven that went the distance in the North American playoffs.
Soniqs qualify for Dota 2’s The International for third straight season, sort of
North America has seen a lot of change during the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit season, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Quincy Crew going to The International—though this time with an official sponsor. As part of Soniqs, this former QC roster went 9-2 throughout the NA regional...
LCS Commissioner Jackie Felling on 2022 season: ‘There was this huge opportunity to grow and to really see where this excitement in the community could take us’
The LCS welcomed a new face into their ranks this year, Jackie Felling, whose extensive esports background created some of the most-watched splits in LCS history while also connecting North American fans and players more than they had been before. Felling, former director of product for the Call of Duty...
Tilde wins first 700+ Smash event in Riptide 2022 field filled with upcomers
Riptide 2022 was a tournament where all the underrated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players had a chance to play. The previous Riptide, in 2021, was a super-major with 1000+ entrants and top players like MKLeo, Tweek, and Sparg0 in attendance. However, Riptide 2022 was different. The tournament was demoted from...
Faultless G2 top EPL Group B, group rivals FaZe, Outsiders also make playoffs
The final Counter-Strike matches in Group B ESL Pro League Season 16 have wrapped up, with an unexpected undefeated run from the upgraded G2 squad. The international roster starring dominant rilfer Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač didn’t drop a map throughout the entire group stage, with the last map against Outsiders pushing G2 to the brink.
A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
Here are the groups for the 2022 League of Legends Worlds Play-In stage
The two Play-In stage groups at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship have been revealed. Following the finals of the LCS Summer Playoffs today, the 12 teams competing in the opening round of Worlds were drawn into two groups of six, officially showcasing who their opponents will be when the event begins later this month.
The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal
Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers. May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.
Odoamne finally wins an LEC title and 4 other standout moments from 2022 LEC Summer Split finals
The LEC finals is the peak of competitive League of Legends in Europe where the talented elite head to the big stage to test their team’s synergy, communication, and preparation in front of a breathtaking audience. After a two-year break from stadiums and arenas due to COVID-19, LEC teams...
Jungle champions, including Udyr, Hecarim, remain key focus for League devs in final patch before Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, and today, Riot Games revealed a preview of Patch 12.18, the patch the tournament will be played on. This season, Riot has been implementing changes at a gradual pace over the last few weeks as opposed to overhauling the game with one big Worlds patch. Since Patch 12.16, the League developers have been planning for the tournament. Patch 12.18 stands as the culmination of several months’ work of balancing changes.
Best Miss Fortune counters in League of Legends
Ever since she strutted onto the Summoner’s Rift in 2010, Miss Fortune has become a staple champion for many League of Legends AD carries and supports around the world. Runeterra’s favorite bounty hunter brings a whole cascade of damage in her kit that can instantly burst down an unwary enemy team with ease.
Blood, sweat, and tears: Rogue capture first LEC trophy with dominant sweep over G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
After an explosive series in the 2022 LEC Summer Finals, the best team in the region has been crowned: Rogue. The talented roster fought tooth-and-nail against a full-strength G2 Esports to earn their place at the top of the mountain, with thousands of frantic fans screaming their names in the Malmö Arena in Sweden.
