EAST LANSING, MI — Draymond Green will lead the new class of former Spartans into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend. Green played in East Lansing from 2008-2011 and averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for the Spartans. Green was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO