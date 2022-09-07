Read full article on original website
NTSB releases Lansing plane crash report
LANSING, MI — A plane that crashed near Lansing’s Capitol Region International Airport in 2019 killing five people on board was flying to slow on final approach when it struck the ground. A National Transportation Safety Board report concludes the Socata TBM 700 C2 was also overweight and...
New class going into MSU HOF this weekend
EAST LANSING, MI — Draymond Green will lead the new class of former Spartans into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend. Green played in East Lansing from 2008-2011 and averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game for the Spartans. Green was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft.
