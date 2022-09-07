ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Will Arnett Makes Rare Comment About His ‘Extraordinarily Funny’ Kids With Ex-Wife Amy Poehler

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYhQs_0hliqiRv00
Shutterstock (2)

Like parents, like kids. Will Arnett opened up about how his sons, Archie, 13, and Abel, 12, have picked up a lot from their parents — starting with their humor.

“I have really funny kids,” Arnett, 52, who shares the boys with ex-wife Amy Poehler, gushed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, September 7. The host, 54, for his part, agreed that the actor’s kids are “extraordinarily funny.”

The Canada native discussed a time when the former couple’s youngest son made a memorable joke. “’You just got burned by a 7-year-old who is still learning how to tie his shoes!’” Arnett recalled his son telling someone when he was younger.

The Murderville star was surprised by how advanced his child’s humor is, adding, “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so layered.’ He used his own inability to tie his shoes as a burn on the other person,” the comedian noted.

During the interview, Arnett also shared a funny conversation that he recently witnessed between his kids. “Archie said, ‘God, Abel just spews all this nonsense and he just says all this stuff that’s a complete conversation killer,’” the BoJack Horseman alum said, adding that Abel replied, “You know who is a conversation killer? John Wayne Gacy.”

The voice actor and Poehler, 50, expanded their family after their 2003 nuptials. Following nine years of marriage, the duo announced their separation and filed for divorce in April 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Earlier this year, Arnett praised the way the pair successfully transitioned into their new coparenting relationship. “It’s been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother. And I’m so lucky that we’re such a huge part of each other’s lives, even more so than we were five years ago,” he told The Guardian in February.

At the time, Arnett admitted how “excruciating” it was to return to work amid the split. “Just brutal, brutal, brutal,” the Arrested Development alum explained about working on season 4. “I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.”

The “SmartLess” podcast host was briefly linked to interior designer Elizabeth Law in late 2016 following his divorce. He later moved on with Alessandra Brawn in 2019. The couple welcomed their son, Alexander Denison, in 2020.

Poehler, for her part, dated Nick Kroll from 2013 until 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Josh Duhamel’s Wife: All About His Relationship With Audra Mari & Past Marriage To Fergie

Josh Duhamel is a beloved actor, who has appeared in a number of different projects throughout his career. After getting his start in the popular soap opera All My Children, Josh has gone on to tons of popular films, like the Transformers franchise as well as rom-coms like When In Rome and New Year’s Eve. He’s also dabbled in TV, appearing in popular programs, like Las Vegas and Jupiter’s Legacy. He tied the knot with his second wife Audra Mari on Saturday, September 10, and the couple seem excited to start their life together. Find out everything you need to know about Josh’s marriage to Audra, plus his previous relationships, including his marriage to Fergie.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to the 2022 Emmys While She Gushes Over Her Dad: ‘I’m So Proud’

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Father-daughter night out! Ben Stiller brought his daughter, Ella, as his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards — and she couldn’t help but gush over her dad’s hit series, Severance. While walking the red carpet with her dad, 56, ahead of the Monday, September 12 awards show, Ella, 20, revealed how thrilled she […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Will Arnett
Person
John Wayne Gacy
Person
Nick Kroll
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Treat Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, For Frozen Yogurt On Rare Family Outing

It was a Kutcher-Kunis family extravaganza on Tuesday (Aug. 16) when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher hit up a Yogurtland location with their children, Wyatt, 7, and 5-year-old Dimitri. The casually dressed Mila, 39, and Ashton, 44, treated their kiddies to some sweets, which helped them all beat the late summer heat. Wyatt opted for waffle cone confectionary delight while the rest of the family stuck with the usual yogurt.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Entertain Celebrities#Ex Wife#Canada
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's Relationship Timeline

Barbra Streisand and James Brolin were set up on a blind date in 1996 After nearly 25 years of marriage, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's relationship is stronger than ever. The iconic singer, actress and director and her actor husband first met at a blind date dinner party in 1996, when Streisand was 54 and Brolin was 56. The pair, who each have children from previous marriages, wed two years later in a highly anticipated backyard wedding at Streisand's home in Malibu, officially blending their families. "I can't tell...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Everything Kourtney Kardashian Has Said About Having Another Baby

Is baby No. 4 on the horizon? Kourtney Kardashian has made her feelings on expanding her family clear over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum became a mom in 2009, welcoming son Mason with her then-boyfriend Scott Disick, followed by daughter Penelope and son Reign in 2012 and 2014, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Zendaya Stuns In Valentino on the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos

Her princess moment. Zendaya modeled a classic old-school Hollywood look at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.  The 26-year-old wore a Valentino dress with Bulgari jewelry. Though she stars in the Valentino Pink PP Collection campaign, which will drop on Tuesday, September 13, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star went with a […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

204K+
Followers
21K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy