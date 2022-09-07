ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

What is Fortnite Paradise?

It’s that time of year again when Fortnite is ending one season in anticipation of starting another. Chapter Three, season three has received mixed reactions from fans, but this next season already looks like something unique and spectacular. Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to release on Sept. 18 and we finally have a name for it: Paradise.
dotesports.com

When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?

Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
dotesports.com

What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
dotesports.com

Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
dotesports.com

How to watch Call of Duty: Next

Are you ready to finally see the future of Call of Duty?. It’s time to get excited about what’s next for CoD. Call of Duty Next is a massive live stream event that will peel back the curtain on multiple new CoD games. This is all about what everyone is going to be playing in the coming months.
dotesports.com

Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
dotesports.com

When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 start?

Epic Games loves keeping Fortnite fresh to give returning players a reason to come back and new players a reason to join this adrenaline-packed battle royale that never ceases to amaze us. Each new chapter in Fortnite brings a new battle pass, new island areas, special events, and limited-time game modes that are simply a treat to play.
dotesports.com

Ubisoft confirms it will price AAA games at $70

For roughly the last two decades, new AAA games would cost around $60 fresh out of the box. Players would have access to the complete game with no additional purchases outside of the introduction of DLC. However, it now appears that some big developers like Ubisoft will begin pricing their biggest games at $70 each.
dotesports.com

How to watch the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct

After a few days of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has officially announced another one of its Nintendo Direct videos. Like most of the company’s Directs, this video will show off upcoming games and will hopefully have a surprise or two for big fans. The show will be about 40 minutes long, but don’t expect news on much beyond the next few months: this Direct will be focused on games coming out this winter.
dotesports.com

How to change Party Members in Ruined King

Ruined King: a League of Legends Story is a turn-based RPG game set in Runeterra. The game features various champions and new characters from League, introducing players to a new side of Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles. In the game, players start following one champion and expand their team to...
dotesports.com

Clutch solo Wipeouts highlight Splatoon 3’s launch day as tournaments get into full swing

Splatoon 3 has been out for over a day now, but the best streamers, content creators, and players have already started to prove themselves as they look to rise to the top. In ranked and casual play, some of the game’s biggest personalities have showcased their skills against their opponents, leading to some interesting plays. A lot of the game’s top talents have been wiping out teams, securing quadra kill team Wipeouts on the first day that are just a joy to watch.
dotesports.com

How to Hear VALORANT comms on Discord Stream

VALORANT is one of the most popular FPS titles, and its team-based gameplay makes communication an essential factor. Players must constantly communicate and relay information about the opponents, besides using abilities with teammates. While you can use a third-party application like Discord to communicate with teammates in VALORANT, several players prefer to use the in-game voice chat. Players have often found that while streaming their gameplay on Discord, the voice chat isn’t audible for viewers.
dotesports.com

Los Angeles Gladiators and ANS mutually part ways

The Los Angeles Gladiators will be heading into the last stretch of the 2022 Overwatch League season without one of their best snipers. The team announced today that has mutually parted ways with DPS Lee “ANS” Seon-chang, who has been with the Gladiators since late 2021. ANS has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dotesports.com

Best Miss Fortune counters in League of Legends

Ever since she strutted onto the Summoner’s Rift in 2010, Miss Fortune has become a staple champion for many League of Legends AD carries and supports around the world. Runeterra’s favorite bounty hunter brings a whole cascade of damage in her kit that can instantly burst down an unwary enemy team with ease.
dotesports.com

One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3

Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
VIDEO GAMES

