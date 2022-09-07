It’s not mocking.. it’s the honest truth, stop being so damn liberal. We can’t depend on electric all the time for everything. We need a stable mix of reliable power.. sorry to burst any liberal bubbles
Imagine mocking the California power grid that is still working during the heat wave, but wanting to move to Texas where their power grid failed and ridiculously over charged them during a critical freeze.
I have to admit it is pretty stupid to say we all have to drive electric cars and and then actually the next day telling people not to charge their cars don't get excited people that's 2035 335 more governors will be in there and and things could change but but if they don't figure out the power grid and our water it doesn't matter How many electric vehicles you got sitting in your front yard California will become a tourist state that that you drive your gas car in to visit
