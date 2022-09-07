ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WESH

These Central Florida events are honoring 9/11 victims

Fla. — Multiple events across Central Florida will honor those who died 21 years ago on 9/11. Find a list of events remembering 9/11 victims below. When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. Where: The Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Palm Coast. What: Flagler County Fire...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Vote on proposed downtown Orlando safety ordinance gets delayed

ORLANDO, Fla. — A vote on a new safety ordinance to crack down on crime in downtown Orlando was delayed by the city council Monday. The ordinance focused on three key areas: Keeping private parking lots open late, having more security guards present and adding proper lighting. It was...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old boy

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an infant. Officials say 1-month-old Kain Waters was last seen in the area of the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida. The child is believed to be in the company of Jasmine...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WESH

Osceola County offering $7 million in rental assistance

Starting Sept. 12, Osceola County is taking applications for income-based rental assistance. The county is offering about $7 million in aid to help people who have fallen behind on paying rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible, you must live in Osceola County and make 80% or below...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Residents, leadership clash as electric rates increase in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — Electric bills are on the rise in Leesburg and that's caused total frustration Monday night with both residents and leadership. City commissioners say there's been a sharp increase in the cost of natural gas thanks to the Russian invasion, supply chain issues, and inflation in general.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Fire displaces 2 Orange County families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two families were safely evacuated after their townhomes caught fire late Monday night on High Pine Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. Fire officials received the call shortly after 10pm of a report of a fire on a back patio. When crews arrived to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Mainland High School students return to class following shooting scare, panic

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mainland High School students are now back in the classroom following a shooting scare that ended classes early on Friday. Now, the students that police believe were behind Friday’s gun scare could face serious consequences, including felony charges or expulsion. Daytona Beach Police called it a “cruel prank” on Facebook.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Suspect arrested, victim identified in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 7900 block of Arabian Place in Orlando around 4:44 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. When they...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in Daytona Beach on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 9 p.m. in the area of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. Officials said a vehicle was traveling west on International Speedway Boulevard when it...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

14-year-old charged with making unfounded threat against Lyman High School

LONGWOOD, Fla. — There was an increased police presence at Lyman High School in Longwood Monday due to a threat. Authorities said they arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a non-credible threat that was made online. The young suspect isn't a student at Lyman, according to a spokesperson for the Seminole County sheriff's office. He was arrested on a felony charge of "making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner."
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in Volusia County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 472 at East Minnesota Avenue southeast of DeLand, according to FHP. Troopers say a 2014 Kia Rio was traveling...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

The world's longest cave just got miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. Superintendent Barclay Trimble said the...
TRAVEL

