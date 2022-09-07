Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
These Central Florida events are honoring 9/11 victims
Fla. — Multiple events across Central Florida will honor those who died 21 years ago on 9/11. Find a list of events remembering 9/11 victims below. When: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. Where: The Hammock Beach Golf Resort and Spa in Palm Coast. What: Flagler County Fire...
WESH
Remembrance ceremonies hosted across Central Florida honor those lost on 9/11
Fla. — Several ceremonies remembering people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 were held across Central Florida. The Orlando Fire Department hosted a 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony Sunday night. Candles in different colors represented fallen first responders at the ceremony. "As time goes on, a...
WESH
Vote on proposed downtown Orlando safety ordinance gets delayed
ORLANDO, Fla. — A vote on a new safety ordinance to crack down on crime in downtown Orlando was delayed by the city council Monday. The ordinance focused on three key areas: Keeping private parking lots open late, having more security guards present and adding proper lighting. It was...
WESH
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 1-month-old boy
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for an infant. Officials say 1-month-old Kain Waters was last seen in the area of the 400 block of South Swinton Avenue in Delray Beach, Florida. The child is believed to be in the company of Jasmine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Florida man accused of purposely striking, killing duck with car arrested
Fla. — A man was arrested in Pinellas County for allegedly hitting a duck with his car on purpose. WFLA reports 42-year-old Efren Lopez Perez was driving on 142nd Avenue North in Pinellas County at the time. According to the arrest affidavit, Perez increased the speed of the...
WESH
Osceola County offering $7 million in rental assistance
Starting Sept. 12, Osceola County is taking applications for income-based rental assistance. The county is offering about $7 million in aid to help people who have fallen behind on paying rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible, you must live in Osceola County and make 80% or below...
WESH
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. — Forecasters are eyeing two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. The first is a tropical wave located just off the west coast of Africa that is producing disorganized thunderstorms. The National Hurricane Center is giving the disturbance a 20% chance of development in the next five days.
WESH
Lake County hit-and-run victim's mother heartbroken over loss of son's 'soulmate'
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The family of a Lake County hit-and-run victim is speaking out in hopes of finding the driver responsible. A woman was killed and a man is in serious condition. Florida Highway Patrol says it happened near Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street in Lady...
RELATED PEOPLE
WESH
Father, son accused of beating man at wedding released from Volusia County jail
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. A Sanford father and son accused of beating another man at a wedding in Lake Helen were arrested in Daytona Beach Friday night and booked into the Volusia County Jail. Joel O'Grady, 38, and his son, Julian Falkinburg, 21, were both charged...
WESH
Daytona Beach police say 'cruel prank' led to shooting scare at Mainland High School
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Police have released additional details on what led to panic at a Daytona Beach high school on Friday. Students accused of causing a shooting scare at Mainland High School are facing possible felony charges and expulsion from the school. Police responded to Mainland High School...
WESH
Residents, leadership clash as electric rates increase in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. — Electric bills are on the rise in Leesburg and that's caused total frustration Monday night with both residents and leadership. City commissioners say there's been a sharp increase in the cost of natural gas thanks to the Russian invasion, supply chain issues, and inflation in general.
WESH
Fire displaces 2 Orange County families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two families were safely evacuated after their townhomes caught fire late Monday night on High Pine Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials. Fire officials received the call shortly after 10pm of a report of a fire on a back patio. When crews arrived to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Officials: Lake County deputy shot, killed man after family member called for help
CLERMONT, Fla. — According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man, later identified as James Edward Vought, was shot and killed by a deputy Sunday night after threatening a deputy with his weapon. Officials said it started with a call for help from a family member,...
WESH
Police identify nearly a dozen students behind 'prank' that sparked shooting scare at Mainland High
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mainland High School students are now back in the classroom following a shooting scare that ended classes early on Friday. Those responsible for the"cruel prank" that led to the panic may face charges or be expelled. Investigators have identified everyone involved, and they said charges...
WESH
Mainland High School students return to class following shooting scare, panic
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Mainland High School students are now back in the classroom following a shooting scare that ended classes early on Friday. Now, the students that police believe were behind Friday’s gun scare could face serious consequences, including felony charges or expulsion. Daytona Beach Police called it a “cruel prank” on Facebook.
WESH
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 7900 block of Arabian Place in Orlando around 4:44 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. When they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed in Daytona Beach on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 9 p.m. in the area of International Speedway Boulevard and 4th Street. Officials said a vehicle was traveling west on International Speedway Boulevard when it...
WESH
14-year-old charged with making unfounded threat against Lyman High School
LONGWOOD, Fla. — There was an increased police presence at Lyman High School in Longwood Monday due to a threat. Authorities said they arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a non-credible threat that was made online. The young suspect isn't a student at Lyman, according to a spokesperson for the Seminole County sheriff's office. He was arrested on a felony charge of "making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner."
WESH
FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in wrong-way Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person Sunday morning in Volusia County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 472 at East Minnesota Avenue southeast of DeLand, according to FHP. Troopers say a 2014 Kia Rio was traveling...
WESH
The world's longest cave just got miles longer
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. Superintendent Barclay Trimble said the...
Comments / 0