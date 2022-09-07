WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. After an unsettled weather weekend, your First Alert Forecast features changes for the new work week. First, as a rainy low pressure system dissolves, chances for showers and storms will sink from 30% Tuesday to 10% Wednesday. While daily high temperatures should stay consistent in the 80s, an infusion of drier air ought to replace lows in the 70s, initially, with fresher 60s for some of the midweek nights. Rip current and coastal flooding patterns are also likely to settle some.

