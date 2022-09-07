ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Pender County Humane Society to host open house

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
WECT

WPD searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing juvenile. WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jeans with black and yellow spots and Nike shoes. Cromartie was last seen on...
WECT

Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
WECT

Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
WECT

Brunswick County charter school petitions Supreme Court

WECT

Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
WECT

Southport seeking Historic Preservation Commission applications

WECT

Squonk Opera to perform at DREAMS Center for Arts Education

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Squonk Opera, sponsored by the Wilson Center, is performing at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education’s parking lot on September 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. This event is free and open to the community, who will have a chance to interact with...
WECT

First Alert Forecast: humidity set to drop nicely!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another sticky, steamy, summery day Tuesday but, upon the passage of a cold front, you ought to notice the air assume a fresher character as soon as Tuesday evening and certainly by Wednesday. This drier air will help shrink shower...
WECT

First Alert Forecast: gradual drying, some cooling through midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. After an unsettled weather weekend, your First Alert Forecast features changes for the new work week. First, as a rainy low pressure system dissolves, chances for showers and storms will sink from 30% Tuesday to 10% Wednesday. While daily high temperatures should stay consistent in the 80s, an infusion of drier air ought to replace lows in the 70s, initially, with fresher 60s for some of the midweek nights. Rip current and coastal flooding patterns are also likely to settle some.
