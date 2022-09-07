Read full article on original website
Pender County Humane Society to host open house
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society Board of Directors announced that an open house will take place at the shelter on Sept. 14. The open house will run from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1407 Hwy 53, Burgaw. Per the announcement, attendees will be provided...
WECT
WPD searching for missing juvenile
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in their search for a missing juvenile. WPD is looking for 15-year-old Tremanye Cromartie. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, grey jeans with black and yellow spots and Nike shoes. Cromartie was last seen on...
WECT
Town of Burgaw to discuss options for Wilmington St.
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw Board of Commissioners announced that a discussion concerning “traffic calming options” for Wilmington St. will be held during their Sept. 13 meeting. The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Historic Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson St. The...
WECT
Oak Island issues reminder after finding beach bonfire unattended
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is reminding beach visitors to not to create beach bonfires during Sea Turtle Nesting Season to protect the turtles. The Oak Island Fire Department responded to a 10-feet-wide and 4-feet-deep hole in the beach surrounding a bonfire at around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. The fire was unattended and extinguished quickly, but they warn people not to build these bonfires as to not endanger the local sea turtles.
Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners to hold public hearing on right of way requirements
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Ocean Isle Beach Board of Commissioners is meeting on Tuesday, September 13 to discuss potentially reducing the right of way requirements for some streets. Submitted by a developer, the request would cut the right of way from 60 to 50 feet...
WECT
Brunswick County charter school petitions Supreme Court
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says issue with its main phone line fixed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announced that an issue with its main phone number has been fixed Monday. Earlier on Monday. the sheriff’s office said the number wasn’t working and that its phone provider was working to resolve the issue. Shortly after...
WECT
New Hanover Co. to continue Rental Assistance program with updated guidelines
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to help low income families meet their rental housing needs, New Hanover County has announced it will offer the Workforce Housing Gap Rental Assistance Pilot Program for a second year with several updates. “Under the updated guidelines, households earning between 60 to 80...
Planning Board votes down 2,000-acre proposed development
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Planning Board unanimously voted against the rezoning for a project that included a total of 4,918 housing units after several community members voiced their concerns about the project. “This development is just way too much too soon,” said one community member at...
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to drug charges days before trial, sentenced to 10 years
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- A North Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years stemming from incidents in Horry County and Myrtle Beach in 2020. Scott Crocker, 44, of Wilmington, N.C., pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of heroin and first-offense trafficking in methamphetamines days before the start of his trial.
WECT
NC Dental Board approves anesthesia changes, stops short of requiring separate anesthesia provider
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Dental Board has approved changes to General Anesthesia and Sedation Rules meant to improve patient safety. The changes come in the wake of outcry over the death of a prominent Wilmington cardiologist, who passed away after being over-sedated during a routine dental procedure in 2020.
WECT
Southport seeking Historic Preservation Commission applications
Squonk Opera to perform at DREAMS Center for Arts Education
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Squonk Opera, sponsored by the Wilson Center, is performing at the DREAMS Center for Arts Education’s parking lot on September 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. This event is free and open to the community, who will have a chance to interact with...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: humidity set to drop nicely!
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with another sticky, steamy, summery day Tuesday but, upon the passage of a cold front, you ought to notice the air assume a fresher character as soon as Tuesday evening and certainly by Wednesday. This drier air will help shrink shower...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gradual drying, some cooling through midweek
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Monday. After an unsettled weather weekend, your First Alert Forecast features changes for the new work week. First, as a rainy low pressure system dissolves, chances for showers and storms will sink from 30% Tuesday to 10% Wednesday. While daily high temperatures should stay consistent in the 80s, an infusion of drier air ought to replace lows in the 70s, initially, with fresher 60s for some of the midweek nights. Rip current and coastal flooding patterns are also likely to settle some.
