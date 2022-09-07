Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled
Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
Why did Donald Trump block the Obamas’ portraits and why was the decision so controversial?
Portraits of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, and first lady Michelle Obama will finally be unveiled at the White House on Wednesday after their presentation was blocked by his successor in the Oval Office, Donald Trump.The Obamas will be in attendance for the ceremony and hosted by Joe Biden, the 46th president and Mr Obama’s own former deputy.Mr Trump, notoriously jealous of his Democratic forerunner’s achievements, refused to host such an event honouring him, leaving the first Black president to go unacknowledged in the corridors of power, which are otherwise adorned with the likenesses of...
Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady
It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
Forget Donald Trump, this Official Could Make a Run for President in 2024
Governor Abbott could make a run for U.S. PresidentScreenshot from Twitter. As Donald Trump is working through some legal issues from his time as President of the United States, this could open the door for another Republican to enter the race. Texas Governor Greg Abbott could be on the 2024 ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Trump Voter Jon Voight Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is Start of 'Third World War'
"May God watch over all and make this land great again," the actor said in a video after condemning the FBI's search of Trump's residence this month.
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago
Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
Obama portrait ceremony shows how far from normal things have become
The Obamas will be back at the White House on Wednesday. The fact it took this long tells the tale of America's bitter, fractured politics.
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Trump Attorney's Eye-Popping Claim On Live TV Sounds Like A Confession
Alina Habba bragged about having "firsthand knowledge" that may not help her client.
Jared Kushner mistakenly says ‘before I came into office’ during Fox News interview
Jared Kushner made a minor slip of the tongue while promoting his memoir, which mistakenly made it seem as though the former senior White House adviser had actually been the most senior figure in the Oval Office.While appearing on Fox & Friends to promote his new memoir, Breaking History, Mr Kushner made a seemingly innocuous swapping of a first-person pronoun – “I” – with what he likely intended to be his father-in-law’s name when he was discussing his role in the Trump administration as the Middle East point man.“You take the Middle East, the conventional thinking from John Kerry...
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Michelle Obama swipes at Trump about 'peaceful transition' in White House speech
Former first lady Michelle Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at former President Donald Trump during a portrait ceremony in the White House Wednesday.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
WATCH: Steve Bannon Heckled by Protesters as He Turns Himself in to Authorities
Steve Bannon has a lot of haters. And on Thursday morning when he turned himself over to authorities at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, hecklers gave him a piece of their minds. “Stop hurting America,” one protester could be heard yelling at Bannon. “Stop hurting America, you greasy grifter!” Other hecklers also sounded off, as Bannon attempted to speak over the activists. “This is irony,” the ex-Trump aide said while claiming he was being “persecut[ed].” Bannon lawyer Robert Costello confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday evening that his client remains ready to surrender his passport as part of an expected release deal. A Bannon spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the hecklers. Steve Bannon has surrendered at the Manhattan DAs office — quite the scene #SteveBannon pic.twitter.com/nkrSWJmK2Y— Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) September 8, 2022 Read it at The Daily BeastGot a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
White House reporter blows up at Karine Jean-Pierre for not taking questions
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had to shout down a belligerent reporter during her press briefing on Thursday, after the reporter expressed outrage at not being called on. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the briefing as Jean-Pierre was attempting to allow another reporter to ask a...
CBS News
539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7