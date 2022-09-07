Read full article on original website
CBP arrests 7 gang members, intercepts 825 lbs. of fentanyl, meth at border
Over the course of one week, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico and Andrade ports of entry in San Diego stopped seven different drug trafficking attempts. The total worth of the intercepted substances is approximately $3 million. Separately, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol captured seven gang members...
A man got pulled over in Florida. Then something landed under the patrol car, deputies say
A routine traffic stop quickly turned into a drug bust in central Florida.
Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops?
Have you ever noticed that police officers touch the back of cars during traffic stops? There are three reasons for this common practice. The post Why Do Cops Touch the Back of Cars During Traffic Stops? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Florida man causes child to overdose on fentanyl in apparent attempt to see if he could pass drug test
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly causing a child to overdose on fentanyl in an attempt to see if the minor would test positive for the drug during a drug screening. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that 43-year-old Scott Honeycutt called 911 last month to report a juvenile he said was overdosing on an unknown narcotic. When Charlotte County Fire and EMS arrived, Honeycutt and the minor met them at the door and Honeycutt informed officers the juvenile needed Narcan but was unsure what drug the child had taken, according to reporting from WINK.
Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer
An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes
Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
Pictured: British woman arrested in Mexico for trying to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of ketamine into Cancun
This is the first picture of the British woman arrested in Mexico for attempting to smuggle thousands of pounds worth of a party drug into the holiday resort of Cancun. The woman, identified by officials only as Jennifer L, was allegedly found with 13.080 kg of ketamine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom of her suitcase at Cancun International Airport on Saturday.
15 Bricks of Cocaine Wash Up on Mississippi Beach, Man Arrested for Trying to Take Some
A Mississippi man was arrested on Monday for trying to pocket more than one of the 15 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore over the weekend. Biloxi police announced that Joey Lee Ware, 37, has been charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substances after he was found with a brick and a half of coke plastered with a Dior label, drawing a connection between all the packages that started to appear across the city starting on Saturday.
Video shows Ohio girl, 6, escaping from kidnapping suspect as she took out trash
A video released this week showed the chilling moment a 6-year-old girl escaped from a kidnapping suspect in Ohio as he attempted to snatch her in front of her home. Security footage taken from the front on the Nash family home Wednesday in Hamilton, Ohio, showed the moment when the six-year-old was taking out the trash as a man approached her and grabbed her by the arm.
85 arrested, nearly $13M worth of narcotics seized in Florida drug trafficking investigation
Officials in Florida have arrested 85 individuals in a two-year drug trafficking investigation, recovering almost $13 million in seized drugs, which include fentanyl and cocaine. A Thursday release from the Polk County Sherriff’s Office, located in central Florida, states that detectives with the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area...
Human remains found in receding Lake Mead identified as man who reportedly drowned two decades ago, officials say
Human remains found at Lake Mead more than three months ago have been identified as Thomas Erndt, who is believed to have died by drowning two decades ago, authorities in Nevada said Wednesday.
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
K-9 officer locates 500 pounds of meth during traffic stop along California highway
Two men were arrested after a K-9 officer located 500 pounds (226 kilos) of methamphetamine in their SUV during a traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said Monday. A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a 2017 Land Rover for an unspecified violation Aug. 16 on State Route 99 in Bakersfield, the CHP said in a statement.
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
93-Year-Old Woman with Dementia Dies in Senior Home After 'Mistakenly' Being Served Dishwashing Liquid
A 93-year-old resident at a California senior home has died after "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as juice." In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Atria Park San Mateo of the Hillsdale neighborhood confirmed that three of their residents were "recently transported to the hospital" as a result of the incident over the weekend.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Video Shows Man Fighting 13-Year-Old Boy, Police Searching for Suspect
Santa Clarita police are searching for a man seen in a viral video fighting a teenage boy outside the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia, California. The incident transpired on Tuesday outside of the shopping complex that houses the coffee shop, where students from the Rio Norte Middle School often hang out on their way home from school. While it remains unclear what led to the scuffle, teenage witnesses told NBC Los Angeles that the man grew agitated that some of the kids were blocking the door to the convenience store.
Iowa man accused of murdering woman he just met, putting her head on a stick
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested on murder charges more than one year after investigators said he killed a woman and left her decapitated head on a stick in a park. Officials said in a news release that Nathan James Gilmore was arrested and charged with...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
