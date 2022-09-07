ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KEAN 105

Texans Pay MORE In Taxes Than Californians According To Data

Election season is underway once again and you're probably seeing ads from politicians here in Texas that brag about how Texas is a "low tax" state and that's one of the reasons thousands of Californians are moving to the Lone Star State. But as we all know, politicians LIE or can make things "sound better" than what they seem and a recent study found out that Texas is not telling the WHOLE TRUTH when it comes to taxes.
TEXAS STATE
KEAN 105

Texas Ranks as the No. 2 Most Internet-Scammed State in the Country

More people in Texas are being scammed on the internet than any other state except for California, according to a new study by Social Catfish. A whopping $606,179,646 has been stolen from a total of 41,148 Texas residents, according to the site's research. The average theft from each victim is approximately $18,302, which is nothing to bat an eye at. Moreover, the amount of money stolen by online scammers has doubled in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, $3.5 billion was stolen online. In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $6.9 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Trashy! Is This The Junkiest Place in Texas?

Is this the JUNKIEST place in Texas? They sure hope so! We all know the saying...One man's JUNK is another man's treasure! Well, this is the TRUE definition of it and it's here in Texas! It's JUNKY on purpose and has become one of the strangest places in Texas! And, people from all over have visited it!
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
MCALLEN, TX
styleblueprint.com

4 Small Texas Towns We Love

The Lone Star State is more than brisket, beer, and country tunes, though we love to devour Texas-sized portions of those things, too. In this highly anticipated installment of small towns in the South, we’re uncovering some Texas gems from the funky-chic Hill Country to the picture-perfect seaside. Get to planning a trip (or three) to these fantastic small towns in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Central Texas

Football season is here and getting some more gear to support your favorite team can be expensive but it seems someone in Central Texas who may or may not love the Longhorns could soon boost their closet with some more burnt orange after a solid win from the Texas Lottery.
San Angelo LIVE!

Having Trouble Figuring Out What a Woman Is?

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has signed on as a supporter of the Women’s Bill of Rights, a document developed by the Independent Women’s Voice urging codification of the common sense and reality-based definition of a woman. The Bill of Rights challenges woke activists’ efforts to ignore basic biology and undermine fundamental truths to promote their worldview.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

