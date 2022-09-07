More people in Texas are being scammed on the internet than any other state except for California, according to a new study by Social Catfish. A whopping $606,179,646 has been stolen from a total of 41,148 Texas residents, according to the site's research. The average theft from each victim is approximately $18,302, which is nothing to bat an eye at. Moreover, the amount of money stolen by online scammers has doubled in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, $3.5 billion was stolen online. In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $6.9 billion.

TEXAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO