Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Comeback Stocks That Soared Friday

The Nasdaq rose as investors began to fear inflation a little bit less. DocuSign and Zscaler shares both rose after favorable financial reports. Zscaler looks to have somewhat stronger fundamental business prospects than DocuSign right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
#Stock#New Gold#Gold Fields#Sierra Bancorp#Mitt#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Toyota Motor Tm#Mobilicom#Newage Nbev#Aci Worldwide#Verizon Communications Vz#Intel Intc#Medtronic Mdt#Sony Group Sony#Rio Tinto#Rio#Mitsubishi Ufj#Vodafone Group Vod
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

Volatility In Markets Drops After US Stocks Record Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks recorded gains on Friday, with the major indices on the Wall Street notching their first weekly surge in four weeks. Markets are now awaiting August's consumer prices data, due on Tuesday, to look out for any signs of easing in inflation level. Annual inflation is seen declining to an 8.1% rate in August, compared to 8.5% in July.
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I Bought This Week, 1 Stock I Sold

Dave & Buster's and Lovesac reported quarterly results in the middle of the week. Latch has tumbled this summer on fears that it may have uncovered reporting irregularities. I sold Latch but also started new positions in Dave & Buster's and Lovesac. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
investing.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus

© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Start Week On High Note But Tuesday's Inflation Report Brings Caution — Twitter, Disney, Microstrategy And Other Stocks In Focus. U.S. stocks look set to start the new trading session of the week on a firm note, latching onto the upward momentum seen since the middle of last week. Given the lack of any major catalyst for the session, the market participants are likely to trade with caution, especially ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price inflation report.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level While Solana Rises Sharply; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge. Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade . Ravencoin...
Benzinga

Dow, Nasdaq Futures Move Higher; All Eyes On Inflation Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains on Monday. The Dow Jones surged around 230 points, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped more than 150 points in the previous session. The NFIB small business optimism index for August is scheduled for release at 6:00...
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
tipranks.com

Stifel Sees S&P 500 at 4,400 by Year’s End; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play the Rebound

The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression.
Benzinga

Oracle, JPMorgan And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation ORCL to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $11.46 billion. Oracle shares gained 0.1% to $75.99 in after-hours trading.
