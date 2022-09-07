This Pinterest Analyst Sees Several Catalysts Ahead For 'Uniquely Attractive' Stock — Including Potential Acquisition

Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Bitcoin Spikes, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop: Why This Analyst Is Warning Not To Get 'Too Comfy'
Bitcoin spiked on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.4% to $1.1 trillion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: The two-largest coins moved in opposite directions at the time of writing. The apex coin’s movements mirrored stocks that closed firmly...
MicroStrategy Considers Buying More BTC After $500M Stock Sale Despite Having a Loss of $1 Billion
Public-listed software developer MicroStrategy MSTR is one of the largest institutional buyers of Bitcoin BTC/USD, with more than 129,000 BTC in its vault. The company plans to add more BTC to its coffers by selling its class A common shares. According to an SEC filing, MicroStrategy entered an agreement with...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach Correctly Predicted Bitcoin Would Retreat To $20K: Here's His Next Call
This article was originally published on June 15, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD has fallen more than 50% since the start of the year and one investor says he wouldn't be surprised to see it cut in half again. What Happened: Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach on Wednesday warned that Bitcoin's plunge may...
Bitcoin Remains Above This Major Level While Solana Rises Sharply; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, remaining above the $22,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly lower, but remained above the $1,700 level ahead of the Merge. Solana SOL/USD also recorded sharp gains during the Tuesday’s trade . Ravencoin...
Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2022
• First American Financial FAF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $42.62 million. • Root ROOT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $45.49 million. • Core & Main CNM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
Revance Announces Pricing of $200.0 Million Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC, a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings ("Revance" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock are being offered at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Revance. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Revance has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the commercialization of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®, and for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.
After-Hours Alert: Why Oracle Stock Is Moving
Oracle Corp ORCL shares were volatile in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. The company provided positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters. Oracle said fiscal first-quarter revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $11.44 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $11.46 billion slightly,...
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Where Livent Stands With Analysts
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Livent. The company has an average price target of $29.07 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $24.00.
Why JPMorgan Stock Could Have More Upside Potential Than The S&P 500 With Inflation Data Ahead
After a spectacular 2021 in which it gained 29%, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is suffering along with the S&P 500 index and is down 24% at $120.70. Obviously, the fears of a potential recession and the impact on loan growth is outweighing the benefit of rising interest rates for the bank stock.
Analyst Ratings for Syneos Health
Within the last quarter, Syneos Health SYNH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $78.75 versus the current price of Syneos Health at $63.63, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Verano Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Verano To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF ("Verano" or the "Company").
Expert Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average price target of $63.0 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $55.00.
