This Pinterest Analyst Sees Several Catalysts Ahead For 'Uniquely Attractive' Stock — Including Potential Acquisition

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC, a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings ("Revance" or the "Company"), today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock are being offered at a public offering price of $25.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Revance. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, Revance has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the commercialization of DAXXIFY™, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers and OPUL®, and for working capital, research and development and general corporate purposes.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO