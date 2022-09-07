Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival takes place on September 17 and 18 at a new venueCheryl E PrestonHuddleston, VA
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSET
AeroFarms grand opening in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new facility launched on the Southside on Monday. AeroFarms in Pittsylvania County held its grand opening on the site on Monday. Local and state leaders joined the company's fellow employees to mark the occasion. They also joined in on the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
WSET
Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — It's National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
WSET
Construction at Rustburg middle school inches closer to completion
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET). — Construction of the new Rustburg Middle School in Campbell County is inching closer to becoming a reality. Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Clayton Stanley said the goal is for students to move in over Christmas break. Construction began on the new school early last year. "It...
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Tonight, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
WSET
Person places noose on the neck of Homer statue at UVA: Police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Around 11 p.m. on September 7 someone placed a noose on the head of the Homer statue on the grounds of the University of Virginia. A UVA Grounds Security Officer discovered the noose the next morning around 4 a.m. Officials say security footage shows a person "climbing up the statue, placing a noose around the neck, and leaving the area on foot."
WSET
The Rocky Mount Fire Department participated in a Memorial Walk for 9/11
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Fire Department participated in a Memorial Walk on Saturday. "In honor of all those who gave their lives to help save others on September 11th, 2001 we honor your memory as we walk from one station to another," the department said.
WSET
"Centerfest 2022" Ignites Bedford's Community Spirit
There' s no place you should be on September 24th than Downtown Bedford! The ultimate fall bash is quickly approaching with snow cones, games, local vendors/crafters, shopping, and FOOD!. This September marks the 41st Annual Centerfest in Downtown Bedford. Over 120 Vendors, Local Businesses, Food Trucks, Bands, Kids Zone, Musical...
WSET
Suspect believed to have left VA after shooting that left one injured on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are looking for a motorcycle they said may be involved in a shooting on I-81 on Sunday. State Police said they are looking for a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. They said the shooting happened on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker.
WSET
'We thank them for their sacrifice:' RPD finishes 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department participated in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday to honor the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans. "We have not forgotten the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and...
WSET
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
WSET
Motorcyclist dead after I-81 crash with tractor trailer in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A West Virginia man died after a crash on his motorcycle in Botetourt County on Sunday, Virginia State Police said. Around 6 p.m. Randall Lucabaugh, 60, was driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer in the rear. The truck driver...
WSET
'I wanted to do it for them:' Group climbed over 2,000 steps to help remember 9/11
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In light of the 21-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, one group of people found a special way to honor first responders Saturday. "It's a massively traumatic event," Elisah McGee said. She is the CEO of Freedom Defense Group, the organization that put the event together.
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
WSET
A truck in Rustburg lost control & ran into a building: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle in a building on Friday night. This incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road. The department said the pickup truck was traveling up Depot Road when it lost control coming over...
WSET
Clifton Forge man sentenced in murder of Moped driver, fleeing from police in 2021
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — 26-year-old Michael Wolfe of Clifton Forge was sentenced in Alleghany County Circuit Court. He was sentenced in court Monday and he is to serve twenty-five years in the penitentiary for the August 9, 2021 murder of 26-year-old Randall Tinsley of Low Moor. On August...
WSET
Sunday still brings showers; not as many as Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday brings a decent canopy of clouds in the morning, but then we start to break the clouds in the afternoon and we'll see a decent blend of sunshine and clouds. As a result of the extra sunshine, we should get a tad warmer on...
WSET
80+ cats, dogs seized from a Pittsylvania Co. home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the home was standing open.
WSET
The Liberty Flamettes become a competitive dance team with LU, now known as LU Dance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A dance team at Liberty University is achieving a dream they've had for many years. The Liberty Flamettes Dance team is now affiliated with the University as a Club Sports Program and will be known as LU Dance. Previously, the team was completely student-run. Now,...
WSET
'Stay safe:' Wintergreen Fire & Rescue reminds the public about safety at Crabtree Falls
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Wintergreen Fire & Rescue is reminding the public of safety when going to Crabtree Falls. There are paved paths to help people avoid being near the waterfall the department said. In the past year they and Montebello Fire have responded to 2 incidents involving...
WSET
'A time of remembrance:' Field of Honor remembers those lost on 9/11
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Field of Honor is normally a place of celebration for those that have given so much and continue to give so much for this country, but for their 9/11 ceremony, the atmosphere was somber and quiet. Even 21 years after 9/11, the message is...
