ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

AeroFarms grand opening in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new facility launched on the Southside on Monday. AeroFarms in Pittsylvania County held its grand opening on the site on Monday. Local and state leaders joined the company's fellow employees to mark the occasion. They also joined in on the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roanoke Police Department honors their first female officers on National Police Woman Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — It's National Police Woman's Day and the Roanoke Police Department shared their first female officers hired by the city of Roanoke. "In late 1943, when World War II had taken a toll on the availability of young men to fill many of the jobs that were, at the time, considered to be a "man’s job," Roanoke City Council made the position of police officer available for women," said the department.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Construction at Rustburg middle school inches closer to completion

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET). — Construction of the new Rustburg Middle School in Campbell County is inching closer to becoming a reality. Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Clayton Stanley said the goal is for students to move in over Christmas break. Construction began on the new school early last year. "It...
RUSTBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Lynchburg, VA
Business
WSET

Person places noose on the neck of Homer statue at UVA: Police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Around 11 p.m. on September 7 someone placed a noose on the head of the Homer statue on the grounds of the University of Virginia. A UVA Grounds Security Officer discovered the noose the next morning around 4 a.m. Officials say security footage shows a person "climbing up the statue, placing a noose around the neck, and leaving the area on foot."
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

"Centerfest 2022" Ignites Bedford's Community Spirit

There' s no place you should be on September 24th than Downtown Bedford! The ultimate fall bash is quickly approaching with snow cones, games, local vendors/crafters, shopping, and FOOD!. This September marks the 41st Annual Centerfest in Downtown Bedford. Over 120 Vendors, Local Businesses, Food Trucks, Bands, Kids Zone, Musical...
BEDFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#American#Cre#Frics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSET

A truck in Rustburg lost control & ran into a building: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle in a building on Friday night. This incident happened at the intersection of Village Highway and Depot Road. The department said the pickup truck was traveling up Depot Road when it lost control coming over...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Sunday still brings showers; not as many as Saturday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday brings a decent canopy of clouds in the morning, but then we start to break the clouds in the afternoon and we'll see a decent blend of sunshine and clouds. As a result of the extra sunshine, we should get a tad warmer on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

80+ cats, dogs seized from a Pittsylvania Co. home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the home was standing open.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy