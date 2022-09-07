Read full article on original website
Important Biotech Catalysts For September 12, 2022 - End Of The Day Summary
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Mersana Therapeutics’ MRSN lead candidate XMT-1660 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Mersana shares traded as high as 1.79 percent, in a range of $7.48 to $7.94 on day volume of 1.34 million shares, closed regular trading session at $7.48. The company shares traded at $7.40, down 1.07 percent in the after-hours trading session.
HCA Healthcare Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on HCA Healthcare. Looking at options history for HCA Healthcare HCA we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
WORKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Ferguson plc FERGFERG (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 166,282 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 5, 2022 up to and including September 9, 2022 in connection with its $2 billion share repurchase program.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Agenus Begins Mid-Stage Global Studies On Colorectal And Skin Cancer Candidate
Agenus AGEN has initiated Phase 2 ACTIVATE trials of botensilimab to advance globally in metastatic patients who have progressed on available therapies. This global Phase 2 program include clinical trials of ACTIVATE-Colorectal and ACTIVATE-Melanoma studies. The ACTIVATE-Colorectal is a Phase 2 study designed to evaluate botensilimab as monotherapy and in...
MicroStrategy Considers Buying More BTC After $500M Stock Sale Despite Having a Loss of $1 Billion
Public-listed software developer MicroStrategy MSTR is one of the largest institutional buyers of Bitcoin BTC/USD, with more than 129,000 BTC in its vault. The company plans to add more BTC to its coffers by selling its class A common shares. According to an SEC filing, MicroStrategy entered an agreement with...
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 12, 2022
Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 9.79% at $0.08. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 3.77% at $1.10. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.21% at $1.61. Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 3.14% at $59.72. LOSERS:. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 16.42% at $0.20. MariMed MRMD shares closed...
HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals: Here's What You Need To Know
HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI and raise its price target from $10.00 to $12.00. Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are trading up 5.79% over the last 24 hours, at $1.37 per share. A move to $12.00 would account for a 775.91%...
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of KRBP, SFIX and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
NIO, Lucid Group And Other Big Gainers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
After-Hours Alert: Why Oracle Stock Is Moving
Oracle Corp ORCL shares were volatile in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. The company provided positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters. Oracle said fiscal first-quarter revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $11.44 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $11.46 billion slightly,...
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Rising
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading higher by 6.08% to $11.24 going into the close of Monday's trading session amid overall market strength. The company will also participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference tomorrow. What Else?. Robinhood says the company's Co-Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev is scheduled...
Surprisingly, Aside from $500M+ Megadeals, 2022 Is A Normal M&A Year
The popular press notion that 2022 has been a disastrous M&A year in U.S. Cannabis is not the case. The graph breaks U.S. Cannabis M&A into deal size categories. Taken from the top: Green represents transactions over $500M, Brown indicates $100M-$500M deals, Blue depicts $25M-$100M deals, and Yellow represents transactions under $25M.
Analyst Ratings for Syneos Health
Within the last quarter, Syneos Health SYNH has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $78.75 versus the current price of Syneos Health at $63.63, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bausch & Lomb
Bausch & Lomb BLCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $20.75 versus the current price of Bausch & Lomb at $17.05, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Core & Main, Planet Labs And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Core & Main shares gained 3.7% to $25.40 in after-hours trading.
What Are Whales Doing With Biogen
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Biogen. Looking at options history for Biogen BIIB we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $1.6M In Beaten-Down Nvidia Stock — Also Adds Shares Of This Autonomous Tech
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought over 55,000 shares of automatic test equipment designer Teradyne, Inc. TER at a valuation of over $4.8 million, based on Monday’s closing price. The purchase was done via two of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, according to data provided by the firm. Teradyne...
