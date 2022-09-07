Read full article on original website
Virginia gas prices drop 9 cents in 13th week of national decline streak
(WSET) — National gas prices have dropped for thirteen weeks in a row from the record highs in June. Although prices still have quite a way to go to reach a year ago's pandemic price of $2.99 a gallon, Virginians still see better prices at $3.48 than even a month ago at $3.78, according to AAA.
Metro commuters begin to feel impacts of Blue, Yellow line shutdown in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Metro commuters are starting to feel the impacts of the planned six-week shutdown of the Yellow and Blue lines in Virginia. Monday morning, the Metro commute spilled over for some in Alexandria as long lines were spotted at the Huntington Metro Station for the Yellow line "express line" shuttle service shortly before 8 a.m.
Gov. Hogan teams up with Make-A-Wish for 6-year-old cancer fighter's tree house
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan participated in a tree house ribbon-cutting ceremony for a six-year-old girl who spent the last two years battling leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital. While being treated for her illness, Kalli wished to have a treehouse and space to enjoy playing with her siblings.
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features premier aerial demonstrations, including from The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, Air Force Heritage Flight, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH-65D Coast Guard Demo, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft: B-17, B-25, B-24, B-29, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. There will also be several civilian performers, other displays and exhibits.
Clouds and rain chances return to the DC area this weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — After a nice couple of days across the DC area, clouds and rain chances return for parts of the weekend ahead. We’ll have a great start today with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark and comfortable levels of humidity. We won’t have the same blue skies as yesterday with clouds on the increase throughout the day.
Areas of heavy rain today; Possible Alert for strong storms Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pockets of heavy rain are moving through the DC area early this morning with additional showers in the forecast to start your Sunday. Be sure to take it slow on the roads as ponding will be likely in spots with a half inch or more possible. Showers will continue to be possible into the late morning hours but should taper off around midday. Keep the rain gear handy whether your going out to one of the area 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies or if you’re going to the Commanders home opener against the Jaguars.
