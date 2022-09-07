WASHINGTON (7News) — Pockets of heavy rain are moving through the DC area early this morning with additional showers in the forecast to start your Sunday. Be sure to take it slow on the roads as ponding will be likely in spots with a half inch or more possible. Showers will continue to be possible into the late morning hours but should taper off around midday. Keep the rain gear handy whether your going out to one of the area 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies or if you’re going to the Commanders home opener against the Jaguars.

