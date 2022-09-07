Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Oregon makes major strides in crisis intervention services with federal approval
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. "This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our...
wcti12.com
Election preparation and absentee ballot security, what officials say
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Voters in North Carolina can request absentee ballots before the general election on November 8th. The Pitt County Board of Elections sent 677 absentee ballots since the process began earlier in September. Voters have until November 1st to make their request for an absentee ballot.
