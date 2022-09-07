Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Virginia gas prices drop 9 cents in national 13-week decline streak
(WSET) — National gas prices have dropped for thirteen weeks in a row from the record highs in June. Although prices still have quite a way to go to reach a year ago's pandemic price of $2.99 a gallon, Virginians still see better prices at $3.48 than even a month ago at $3.78, according to AAA.
WSET
Gov. Hogan teams up with Make-A-Wish for 6-year-old cancer fighter's tree house
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan participated in a tree house ribbon-cutting ceremony for a six-year-old girl who spent the last two years battling leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital. While being treated for her illness, Kalli wished to have a treehouse and space to enjoy playing with her siblings.
WSET
Suspect believed to have left VA after shooting that left one injured on I-81
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police are looking for a motorcycle they said may be involved in a shooting on I-81 on Sunday. State Police said they are looking for a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. They said the shooting happened on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker.
WSET
Virginians across the Commonwealth reflect on 21st anniversary of 9/11
(WSET) — Many Virginia lawmakers and emergency services took the time to reflect on the 21st anniversary of September 11, 2001, on Sunday. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee released a statement ahead of the anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
WSET
UVA ties with NYU in new college ranking
(WSET) — Several Virginia schools ranked higher this year on the U.S. News and World Report college rankings, including the University of Virginia placing 25th in the nation, tying with New York University. The University of Virginia is ranked 25th, sharing the spot with New York University as well...
WSET
Virginia lawmakers weigh in on student loan forgiveness
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Student loan forgiveness has been a major topic of discussion for legislators since President Biden announced his plan back in August. We asked your local leaders where they stand on the issue. Congressman Bob Good said that even Democrats know this is not within the...
Comments / 0