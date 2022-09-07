ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Virginia gas prices drop 9 cents in national 13-week decline streak

(WSET) — National gas prices have dropped for thirteen weeks in a row from the record highs in June. Although prices still have quite a way to go to reach a year ago's pandemic price of $2.99 a gallon, Virginians still see better prices at $3.48 than even a month ago at $3.78, according to AAA.
National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
UVA ties with NYU in new college ranking

(WSET) — Several Virginia schools ranked higher this year on the U.S. News and World Report college rankings, including the University of Virginia placing 25th in the nation, tying with New York University. The University of Virginia is ranked 25th, sharing the spot with New York University as well...
Virginia lawmakers weigh in on student loan forgiveness

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Student loan forgiveness has been a major topic of discussion for legislators since President Biden announced his plan back in August. We asked your local leaders where they stand on the issue. Congressman Bob Good said that even Democrats know this is not within the...
