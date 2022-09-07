Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
FOX Reno
Smoke from Mosquito Fire invades northern Nevada causing hazardous air quality
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire has settled into the Truckee Meadows causing 'very unhealthy' to 'hazardous' air quality levels across the region. Air quality in the Reno-Sparks area reached unhealthy levels Saturday night. The smoke is expected to linger throughout the...
