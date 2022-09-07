ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home

HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
fox26houston.com

Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects

HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
fox26houston.com

Nearly 12-foot alligator captured in Cinco Ranch subdivision

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Some homeowners in the Cinco Ranch subdivision had quite the scare on Monday morning. The nearly 12-foot alligator walking around their subdivision, according to the Fort Bend County Constables Office. We're told the gator could not be coaxed out of the area, so Bayou City...
fox26houston.com

Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
fox26houston.com

Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos

HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
fox26houston.com

Rescued dog reunites with family after being lost for nearly 2 years

HOUSTON - A Houston family was reunited with their sweet dog after he was thought to be missing for nearly two years. The Houston SPCA announced in a press release it found a lost, emaciated Boxer named Cash with an injured back leg in northeast Houston near the corner of Russell St. and Wylie.
fox26houston.com

Sunday night leading into Monday morning weather forecast

Monday and Tuesday morning will feel a bit different across southeast Texas with slightly drier air in place behind a week cold front that arrived to Houston Sunday. Most of the week will feel pleasant with some mornings in the upper 60s. Afternoons will be warm with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances remain low until next weekend.
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report

HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
fox26houston.com

Tuesday morning weather forecast

Lower humidity levels continue to settle into southeast Texas behind Sunday's weak front. Houston should see lots of sunshine for the next couple of days. Towards the end of the week look for more humidity and rain chances to return to the area.
fox26houston.com

2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store

HOUSTON - Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston. It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive. Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban...
fox26houston.com

Man's body found possibly shot to death inside west Houston home

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a man's death inside a west Houston home overnight Sunday. Officers with the Houston Police Department say they were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Wallingford Dr. a little after midnight. That's when responding officers found an...
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigating 2 deadly shootings at separate crime scenes

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together two deadly shootings Saturday evening from two separate crime scenes near each other in northeast Houston. Houston police said they were first called to a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd. near Greater Fifth Ward. That's where officials found a woman at the scene, who was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
