The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Year's National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights is in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Houston-area giraffe 'Jacob' in the running for America's Favorite Pet
ALVIN, Texas - The search for America’s Favorite Pet is on, and we have a contender right here in the Houston area. Jacob the Giraffe from the Bayou Wildlife Zoo is currently in second place in the Top 10 group round. "He loves to eat. Obviously, he loves branches,...
fox26houston.com
West Coast Rapper Too Short in Houston, says his focus is the pursuit of happiness
HOUSTON - West Coast hip-hop has been a staple in the hip-hop community for more than 40 years. It’s no wonder why the Legends Only Concert Series at Bar 5015 in Third Ward has become a huge weekend hit. Too Short was in Houston on Sunday along with DJ...
fox26houston.com
13th Floor Haunted House Houston to debut new attractions for thrill seekers
HOUSTON - Spooky season is here folks and for Halloween fans, you won't have to wait too long to get your scares in!. 13th Floor Haunted House Houston announced it would be debuting three terrifying new attractions starting September 17th at its FM 1960 Rd. W location. Each attraction promises...
fox26houston.com
Another Houston mom comes forward about monkey sounds made at daughter's volleyball game
HOUSTON - Another parent is coming forward with allegations of racism at a Houston area volleyball game. "I'm hoping to God that's not what they're learning at home; a lot of these homes need to think about what you're modeling for your children," said Karen Morton. Morton has an Afro-Latina...
fox26houston.com
Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home
HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
fox26houston.com
Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects
HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
fox26houston.com
More than 1,000 volunteers teamed up to clean Houston National Cemetery for 9/11 Day of Service
HOUSTON - We will never forget the memory of fallen soldiers who gave their lives for the U.S. and as part of 9/11 Day of Service, more than 1,000 volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning up the Houston National Cemetery. NEVER FORGET: 9/11 survivor recounts escaping from 81st floor of World...
fox26houston.com
Nearly 12-foot alligator captured in Cinco Ranch subdivision
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Some homeowners in the Cinco Ranch subdivision had quite the scare on Monday morning. The nearly 12-foot alligator walking around their subdivision, according to the Fort Bend County Constables Office. We're told the gator could not be coaxed out of the area, so Bayou City...
fox26houston.com
Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy
HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
fox26houston.com
Man with tire iron fatally shot by Liberty Co. investigator at Houston restaurant: HPD
HOUSTON - An investigator working an extra job fatally shot a man who charged at him with a tire iron inside a Houston restaurant, police say. The shooting was reported around 11:14 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Gulfgate Mall. According to HPD, a Liberty County District Attorney’s Office...
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
fox26houston.com
Rescued dog reunites with family after being lost for nearly 2 years
HOUSTON - A Houston family was reunited with their sweet dog after he was thought to be missing for nearly two years. The Houston SPCA announced in a press release it found a lost, emaciated Boxer named Cash with an injured back leg in northeast Houston near the corner of Russell St. and Wylie.
fox26houston.com
Sunday night leading into Monday morning weather forecast
Monday and Tuesday morning will feel a bit different across southeast Texas with slightly drier air in place behind a week cold front that arrived to Houston Sunday. Most of the week will feel pleasant with some mornings in the upper 60s. Afternoons will be warm with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances remain low until next weekend.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report
HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
fox26houston.com
Tuesday morning weather forecast
Lower humidity levels continue to settle into southeast Texas behind Sunday's weak front. Houston should see lots of sunshine for the next couple of days. Towards the end of the week look for more humidity and rain chances to return to the area.
fox26houston.com
2 men robbed outside Houston convenience store
HOUSTON - Police want you to look at some video of two men who robbed someone outside a store in southwest Houston. It happened last month in a convenience store parking lot on Ranchester, near Town Park Drive. Surveillance video shows the two suspects get out of a Chevy suburban...
fox26houston.com
Man's body found possibly shot to death inside west Houston home
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a man's death inside a west Houston home overnight Sunday. Officers with the Houston Police Department say they were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Wallingford Dr. a little after midnight. That's when responding officers found an...
fox26houston.com
Galveston community remembers teen car crash victim through paddle out memorial
GALVESTON, Texas - A memorial was held Sunday in Galveston for a 14-year-old boy killed in a drunk driving crash on Sept. 2. Family and friends held a "Paddle Out" at 29th Street and Seawall Boulevard in honor of Mason Nelson. Paddle Outs are memorials held on the water where...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigating 2 deadly shootings at separate crime scenes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together two deadly shootings Saturday evening from two separate crime scenes near each other in northeast Houston. Houston police said they were first called to a shooting around 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd. near Greater Fifth Ward. That's where officials found a woman at the scene, who was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
fox26houston.com
Houston man who led chase with baby in vehicle in custody after SWAT standoff: police
HOUSTON - A man who led officers on a pursuit with a baby in his vehicle was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff early Monday morning, Houston police say. The incident began around 1:20 a.m. when officers responded to a report of an assault in the 8800 block of JC Oaks Circle.
