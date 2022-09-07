Read full article on original website
Billy Joel Was ‘Embarrassed’ After ‘Piano Man’ Became a Hit
Billy Joel's hit 'Piano Man' is one of his closing songs and a staple at karaoke — but Joel was embarrassed the song became a hit.
Why Mike Nesmith Hated The Monkees’ Theme Song
A songwriter said Mike Nesmith "argued long and hard against" The Monkees' theme song and explained why he hated it.
Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Album Is Coming: Singer Announces New Music for 2023 (EXCLUSIVE)
Kelly Clarkson is currently gearing up for the fourth season premiere of her talk show, but she’s also ready to bring new music to her fans. In an exclusive interview for this week’s Variety cover story, Clarkson reveals that she has recorded a new album, which she plans to release in 2023. The album will mark Clarkson’s first major studio album in more than five years, following 2017’s “Meaning of Life.” (The singer released a holiday album, “When Christmas Comes Around,” in 2021.) “It’s coming out next year. And this is an important album,” Clarkson tells Variety. “I’m working on this in therapy:...
George Harrison Shared 1 of the ‘Main Faults’ of John Lennon and Paul McCartney
John Lennon had a problem with George Harrison's memoir. This prompted Harrison to share what he saw as Lennon and Paul McCartney's main fault.
George Harrison Was ‘Absolutely Livid’ When John Lennon Canceled a Meeting Because of an Astrologer
The Beatles broke up in 1970, but they still had to work out details about their split. John Lennon canceled the meeting because of his astrologer.
The Best Of Roxy Music: a storied career laid out in reverse
Issued for the first time on vinyl because of the band’s reunion, this compilation’s chief merit is its inclusivity. Unlike its gold-disc-sleeved predecessor, The Best Of is a straightforward singles collection (no Mother Of Pearl, In Every Dream Home A Heartache or Song For Europe here), with only Remake/Remodel there to represent Roxy Music’s long-distant debut album.
The Warren Zevon albums you should definitely own
Warren Zevon could have carved out a career as a mainstream piano man were it not for his caustic wit, chemical-induced instability and general contempt for the world. These are his best albums
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
40 Years Ago: Billy Joel Escapes Writer’s Block With ‘Pressure’
Billy Joel was about halfway through his eighth studio album, The Nylon Curtain, and sensing the creative strain. He turned that feeling into the album's lead single. "The pressure I was writing about in this song wasn't necessarily music business pressure. It was writing pressure," Joel told MTV's Night School in 1982. "I said, 'I don't have any ideas. It's gone! It's dead! I have nothing, nothing, nothing! There's nothing!'
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Director Peter Jackson Win Emmys For ‘The Beatles: Get Back’
More than 50 years ago Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr won the Oscar for Original Song, for “Let It Be.” Tonight, they added Emmys to their extraordinary careers, for producing the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back. Producer-director Peter Jackson shared the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction series with McCartney, Starr, and fellow producers Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Clare Olssen, and Jonathan Clyde. “I’d just like to thank everyone who worked on this film, especially our family back home and our second family in London at Apple Corps,” Jackson said as he accepted the award at the Creative Arts Ceremony...
Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s new song ‘Nothing Feels Right’ with Zakk Wylde
Ahead of new album ‘Patient Number 9’ arriving this Friday (September 9), Ozzy Osbourne has shared one more preview of the record: a cut called ‘Nothing Feels Right’ that features Zakk Wylde on guitar. Wylde has regularly toured with Ozzy and played guitar for several of...
