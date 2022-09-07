Read full article on original website
Related
cwbradio.com
Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp Gives Back to the Community
Traditions Assisted Living has completed a project to give back to the community of Thorp. Four community library boxes have been placed throughout the City of Thorp. The folks at Traditions Assisted Living wanted to give back something to the community. “We all thought ‘what a great idea; something that could be utilized by people of all ages,’” said Jason Hazuga, Executive Director of Traditions.
Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
WEAU-TV 13
The Trinity Equestrian Center holds a family fest in over ten years since the last one
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire celebrated it’s 20 years of service to the Chippewa Valley with the return of its “Family Fest” Saturday. The ranch owners had put on the event for the first time since 2009. “So the last...
winonapost.com
Landscape artist bounces back from chemo at St. Elizabeth’s
What happens when a landscape designer and horticultural specialist faces an unexpected scourge of thorns and thistles? Not the garden variety type that invades and threatens the natural world, but the life-altering kind that ravages body, mind, and spirit and endangers his very existence. He stops and smells the roses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Riverview Welcomes New Psychiatrist
Aspirus Riverview Behavioral Health welcomes Psychiatrist Alex Kelsey, DO. Dr. Kelsey joins Aspirus Riverview Behavioral Health’s other behavioral health professionals to help meet the area’s growing need for mental health and substance abuse services. He take a special interest in caring for patients with anxiety disorders, substance use disorders, and depressive disorders.
Volume One
For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops
Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
Renovated La Crosse landmark will be unveiled on Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse landmark is about to make its debut. The iconic Cathedral–also known as the St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral–will be unveiled on Sunday. The renovation was officially completed in June, costing just over $6 million. All funds for the project came from donations. Church officials say the La Crosse community was an important part...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Galesville turkey barn erupts in flames, cause unknown
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — A Galesville farmer is dealing with a big loss on Wednesday morning after a turkey barn caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the shop section of the barn. The north and south ends of the barn that house over 19,600 turkeys sustained no fire damage, but there was smoke damage on those...
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 12th Annual Celebrate Amherst will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities, food, and drinks all available on Main Street in Amherst throughout the day. The event includes live music, craft vendors, a classic car show (new location behind the Amherst Telephone Company), Central Wisconsin Ford Model A Club Rides, kids face painting and balloon art, and a silent auction.
centralwinews.com
Area veterans take part in Never Forgotten honor flight
Nearly 100 veterans from around the region took part in the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. on Monday, September 5. This was the organization’s 41st flight since the first Never Forgotten Honor Flight took place April 27, 2010. To date, they have flown nearly 4,000 veterans from Northcentral Wisconsin.
WSAW
Wausau family speaks out after son dies in bicycle tragedy
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of Kayvion Killian is speaking out for the first time about the loss of their beloved son and brother on September 1st. Kayvion was only 12 years old when his bike hit a car on South 10th street and Forest in Wausau last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County. The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities...
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: September 9, 2022
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Hwy 43 project in Winona. Traffic changes and new work is starting so crews can finish in November. Traffic changes. Traffic changes on Hwy 43/Mankato...
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
wiproud.com
Man breaks in, stabs sleeping girl in Onalaska
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 17-year-old is facing an attempted homicide charge after law enforcement officers say he attacked a 15-year-old girl in Onalaska. According to a criminal complaint, Austin Bailey stabbed a girl multiple times who had been asleep inside a mobile home Friday morning. Bailey left...
Hudson Star-Observer
New Richmond knocks Eau Claire Memorial from ranks of unbeatens
Seamus Scanlan threw a pair of first quarter touchdown passes and the New Richmond defense did the rest as the Tigers handed Eau Claire Memorial its first loss of the season with a 14-10 victory Friday night in New Richmond. Scanlan hooked up with Catcher Langeness for an 80-yard touchdown...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
Comments / 0