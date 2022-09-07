ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews County, VA

Comments / 3

Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mathews County, VA
Mathews County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#White Point Lane
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy