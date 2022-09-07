Read full article on original website
Related
Inmates testify against a man accused of killing Chris Cummings
Two inmates testify against one of the four men accused of killing ODU student Chris Cummings.
Trial begins for man accused of drugging, raping and killing women in Norfolk
The trial started for a man who has been the subject of several News 3 Investigations, Michael Ebong. He was indicted in Norfolk in January on new second-degree murder charges.
WAVY News 10
Man accused of killing 21-year-old on Aqueduct Drive in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot on September 3 in Newport News. 26-year-old De’Aundre Malique Jarrett, of Newport News, was arrested around 11 p.m. Friday and also charged with use of a firearm, Newport News said in announcing his arrest Monday.
Newport News man charged in connection to murder of man on Aqueduct Drive
A Newport News man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old-man on Aqueduct Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man injured following Hampton shooting, police search for suspects
A 24-year-old man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the victim sustained his injuries in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive where shots were fired.
Police seeking possible suspect after shooting outside Newport News restaurant
Police are now investigating after a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting at the parking lot of a Newport News restaurant.
Hampton man walks into hospital after being shot, police seek suspect information
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt on Sunday night. According to a news release from police, dispatch got a call about shots being fired near Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive. This was shortly before 11 p.m. While officers went...
'We're not trying to find troublemakers' | Owner of Norfolk nightclub speaks out, following quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Warren Salvodon is in the middle of a fight he didn't expect to find himself in this summer. “We’re not trying to find troublemakers for our venue. We want to cater to people who really just want a break," Salvodon said. Salvodon, one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating shooting on I-81, believe motorcyclist left Virginia
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is looking for the person connected with a shooting that happened on Interstate 81 over the weekend. Police say that it happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County. According to the report from police, someone driving a green Harley Davidson shot another person on the interstate Sunday night.
Man arrested in connection with Suffolk 7-Eleven robbery
A man has been arrested following a 7-Eleven armed robbery in Suffolk earlier this month.
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rejects heat of passion claims by Virginia Beach sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover
A Navy sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover after catching them having sex will stand trial on murder charges after a judge rejected his claims of killing the man in the heat of passion. Virginia Beach District Judge Sandra Menago certified charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of...
Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify man killed in E Olney Road shooting
Norfolk police tell 10 On Your Side they responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Onley Road around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday.
Chesapeake City Council candidate named in elder abuse lawsuit
Amanda Newins, a practicing attorney and republican candidate for City Council, was sued Friday by a family member who is claiming elder abuse. The lawsuit, brought by Shirley Davis, the great aunt of Newins, claims that Newins abused Davis and her late husband Bobby both financially and emotionally.
NPD investigating after man dies in shooting on Olney Road
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is investigating after a shooting left a man dead Saturday night. Police were called to the 900 block of E. Olney Road around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, the department said. Once there, they found a man who died after being shot,...
NNPD investigating weekend shooting in restaurant parking lot
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department was investigating Monday after a weekend shooting in a restaurant parking lot left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said. On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., NNPD officers were called to the Sandbar Grill and Pub in the 700 block...
Unidentified woman fighting for her life after Henrico hit-and-run
Henrico police officers responded to a hit-and-run call Monday evening, along Mechanicsville Turnpike and Magnolia Street. A nearby business captured the moment on camera.
WSLS
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 3700 block of Indian River Road at around 11:16 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Man found guilty of trying to kill Portsmouth officer after jury deliberates for less than an hour
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury of eight men and four women needed less than an hour to find a man guilty in the attempted murder of a Portsmouth police officer in 2017. After a three-day trial, Will Patterson, Jr., was found guilty on twelve counts, including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated malicious wounding, malicious injury […]
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 3