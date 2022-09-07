ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

click orlando

Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Clermont, sheriff’s office says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who threatened Lake County sheriff’s deputies with a rifle was shot and killed Sunday evening in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Reagans Run Drive in Clermont in response to...
CLERMONT, FL
#High School
mycbs4.com

Deadly crash in Marion County

A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
MARION COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

FHP: Leesburg woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are searching for the driver of an SUV who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake County Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were walking northbound on a grass shoulder of Rolling Acres Road near W Lakeview Street shortly before 10 p.m., when troopers said a vehicle traveling northbound veered off the road, striking them.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

