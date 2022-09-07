Read full article on original website
Related
Officials identify man shot, killed by deputies in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials have identified the man who was killed during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday. Deputies said 49-year-old James Edward Vought was killed by a Lake County deputy after responding to a home on Reagans Run Drive in Clermont around 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WCTV
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
fox35orlando.com
14-year-old arrested for Lyman High School social media threat, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old has been arrested for allegedly making a social media threat through Snapchat at Lyman High School. According to deputies, the teen was arrested Monday evening on a felony charge of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner. On...
Man dies in deputy-involved shooting, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a suicidal adult man who was armed with a rifle in a Clermont home. Deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County deputies on the lookout for armed robbery suspect who pistol-whipped clerk
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. on Saturday at the Circle K on Dirksen Road in Debary. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Couple struck in Lake County hit-and-run crash; 1 dead, 1 sent to hospital
LADY LAKE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that hit two people in the Lady Lake area Sunday night and drove off. One person is dead, the other is in the hospital. [TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by...
fox35orlando.com
Students could face possible suspension or expulsion in shooting scare in Mainland High prank, district says
Nearly a dozen students at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach are being questioned about their possible involvement in a coordinated "cruel prank" about a gun or shooting on campus last week -- and could face suspension or expulsion, according to Volusia County Schools. A district spokesperson told FOX 35...
click orlando
Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Clermont, sheriff’s office says
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who threatened Lake County sheriff’s deputies with a rifle was shot and killed Sunday evening in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Reagans Run Drive in Clermont in response to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man critically injured in Winter Haven hit-and-run, deputies say
Polk County deputies said they are looking for a hit-and-run driver responsible for striking a pedestrian early Monday morning.
Social media threat prompts enhanced security Monday at high school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials at Lyman High School in Seminole County said they are addressing a “non-credible” threat made on social media. School leaders said they were notified Sunday night of a threat to Lyman High School. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. School...
WESH
Ocoee police issue Purple Alert for missing 18-year-old with autism
The Ocoee Police Department has issued a Purple Alert for a missing 18-year-old. Police said Jordan Loveannte Ware went missing from the West Oaks Mall on Sept. 3 where he had gone to see a movie with his siblings. He was last seen there in the evening hours. Jordan was...
mycbs4.com
Deadly crash in Marion County
A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Escaped felon found sleeping in stolen car at Florida rest area
RUSKIN, Fla. - An inmate who escaped from work detail in Tarpon Springs was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle at a Hillsborough County rest stop, according to the highway patrol. Among his possessions was a disc of the popular video game "Grand Theft Auto." The vehicle was reportedly stolen...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Leesburg woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are searching for the driver of an SUV who may have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Lake County Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man and a woman were walking northbound on a grass shoulder of Rolling Acres Road near W Lakeview Street shortly before 10 p.m., when troopers said a vehicle traveling northbound veered off the road, striking them.
Orlando police identify 17-year-old shot and killed Friday, $5K reward offered
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are sharing new details after a teenager was shot and killed Friday night. Officers said Hamishee “Mishee” Williams Jr. was shot around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Domino Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Williams was...
fox35orlando.com
Mainland High School: Police say scare at Florida school was 'cruel prank,' wants students expelled
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said Sunday in a lengthy Facebook post that it appears a recent school threat at Mainland High School was the result of a "cruel prank," and will be filing charges against the students allegedly involved. Police said they would also recommend...
WESH
Woman dead, man in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Lake County
LADY LAKE, Fla. — One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the area of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street. Officials say a vehicle was...
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Arabian Place shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being shot in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Police have identified the man as De’Vonta Sheldon Mathis, 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators also said the suspect, Marquis Jarrod Henderson,...
Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured in Lake County hit-and-run crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who ran from a crash that killed a pedestrian and left another pedestrian with serious injuries. The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday in Lake County near the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and West Lakeview Street.
spacecoastdaily.com
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MAN? Cocoa Police Seek Assistance in Locating Vehicle Burglary Suspect
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police detectives are seeking community’s help in identifying a male suspect wanted for vehicle burglary. According to Cocoa Police officials, the burglary occurred in the area of Japonica Lane. If you have information that can help detectives identify him, contact...
Comments / 0