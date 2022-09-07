Read full article on original website
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana mother admitted in court Monday to deserting her child back in February. 33-year old former nursing assistant Heather Adkins accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her then-five-year-old son, who has autism. She pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped the felony kidnapping charge, which...
Twelve COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Monday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Monday. The deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,334, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 59-year-old woman from Greenbrier County.
Mobile ambulance simulators unveiled; equipment will expand EMS training in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new mobile ambulance simulators that will expand emergency medical services training opportunities in West Virginia communities were unveiled on Monday. The simulators were showcased at a news conference conducted by Gov. Jim Justice. Funded through a portion of the state’s allocation of CARES Act...
National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
W.Va. lawmakers quiet on abortion bill Monday as protestors make their voices heard
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The fourth special session of the year for the West Virginia legislature is now completed. It took less than 20 minutes Monday for the West Virginia House and Senate to introduce Gov. Jim Justice's latest bills in the fourth special session of the year. One...
West Virginia PSC schedules hearing to consider Mountaineer Gas rate hike request
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission announced it has scheduled a public hearing date on a request by Mountaineer Gas that would boost the average residential customer’s bill by $1.56 per month. An application by Mountaineer Gas to the PSC forecasts $64.2 million in...
Gov. Justice calls for special session of W.Va. Legislature
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in another yet another special session. The governor has scheduled the fourth legislative session of 2022 for Monday at 1:30 p.m. The session coincides with September interim committee meetings, so...
