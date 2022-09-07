ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Twelve COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia on Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in West Virginia on Monday. The deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,334, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 59-year-old woman from Greenbrier County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wchstv.com

National Preparedness Month: How to ready your family for an emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — September is National Preparedness Month, which raises awareness of the importance of being ready for emergencies and natural disasters. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, between 1953 and 2019, West Virginia declared 71 major disasters. Of those incidents, floods and severe storms happened the most often.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Myakka City, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wchstv.com

Gov. Justice calls for special session of W.Va. Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation calling for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in another yet another special session. The governor has scheduled the fourth legislative session of 2022 for Monday at 1:30 p.m. The session coincides with September interim committee meetings, so...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy