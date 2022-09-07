Read full article on original website
WSAW
Man convicted in missing woman’s murder gets life without eligibility of parole
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 42-year-old Mosinee man convicted of killing a missing woman and hiding her remains was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole. A jury found Jesus Contreras Perez guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, and stalking in June. Monday’s sentencing hearing...
Mosinee man gets life without parole in Cassandra Ayon’s death
A 42-year-old Mosinee man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering the mother of his child and hiding her body, and will not be considered for early release. Jesus Contreras Perez was sentenced Monday in Clark County Circuit Court after he was convicted by a jury of first-degree intentional homicide, stalking and hiding a corpse. Police say he repeatedly stalked and threatened the victim, Cassandra Ayon, before her death.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.
Wausau man gets probation, 9 months jail for 5th OWI
A Wausau man was granted a withheld sentence this week for his fifth OWI conviction, a sentence that includes three years of probation and nine months in jail. Ronald A. Meverden, 61, was charged more than four years ago with fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription and operating with a restricted controlled substance. The charges were filed July 5, 2018 in Marathon County Circuit Court and have just now been resolved.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 12:12 p.m. Sunday on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.
cwbradio.com
One of Five People Arrested After Drug Bust in Jackson County is Sentenced
One of five people arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky has been sentenced. According to the Department, on March 24th, they executed a search warrant at a home in an area northeast of Black River Falls. The case did involve a drug endangered child and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home. The five people arrested were Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, Katherine Snow, Shundiin Snow, and Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls.
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Wausau Appears in Marathon County Court
A man arrested in Wausau after a domestic disturbance incident Saturday night appeared in Marathon County Court. According to the Wausau Police Department, they responded to the 4800 block of Rachel Lane in the City of Wausau for a report of a domestic disturbance. A man, 32-year-old Pao Vang, was alleged to have pointed a gun at his girlfriend and fired a single shot. No one was hit by the bullet.
Cold case solved: Inmate charged in 1985 Wisconsin Rapids murder
The Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday a man has been charged with murder in a 37-year-old cold case.
Person of interest in Juneau Co. bar explosion still detained, recovering from burn injuries
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — The person of interest in an explosion and fire at a Juneau County bar earlier this month is still being detained while he recovers from burn injuries he suffered in the incident, officials said. In a news release this week, the Lyndon Station Police Department...
Adams County deputy shoots, kills man who was reportedly walking with gun
ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — An Adams County deputy shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed while walking through a rural portion of the county Tuesday evening. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the deputy — whose name has not been released — responded to a report of a person walking in the road around 6:50 p.m. The...
wwisradio.com
Large Quantities of Drugs Seized in Wood County
(Village of Port Edwards, WI) — A drug bust in the Village of Port Edwards has resulted in the arrest of four people. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office worked with police officers from departments in Port Edwards, Nekoosa, and Grand Rapids on the Friday search. W-S-A-W/T-V reports that those arrested were Jeffery Manley, Kaitlyn McGuffey, Joshua Pillsbury, and Samantha Krebs. Investigators say they found large quantities of drugs like meth, fentanyl, and marijuana. Charges will be forwarded to the Wood County district attorney’s office.
onfocus.news
Multiple Drug Arrests in Village of Port Edwards
PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriffs Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody. Large quantities...
UPDATE: Wausau man dead in Hwy. 153 crash
A 25-year-old Wausau man is dead after a crash Sunday on Hwy. 153, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Hwy. J. Witnesses say the victim was driving a Ford F250 northbound on Hwy. 153 when he appeared to lose control and crashed into the east ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to emergency scanner reports.
nbc15.com
34-year-old man’s body found in the Wisconsin River after two days of search
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office announced a 34-year-old man’s body was recovered in the Wisconsin River Monday after multiple agencies received a call about him going under the water Sunday afternoon. Officials say they Adams County received the call just...
Body recovered from Wisconsin River
Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below. The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.
947jackfm.com
Fatal crash near Mosinee
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – There was a fatal crash on Highway 153 near Mosinee on Sunday night. It happened near County Highway J around 9pm. An accident report says a 25-year-old male from Wausau lost control of his pick-up truck and crashed into the ditch. The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived.
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
