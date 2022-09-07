Read full article on original website
Related
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
10 Amazing Facts About Texas That Will Blow Your Mind
I learn something new every day. I was today years old when I learned some of these facts about Texas. I'm a native Texan and a couple of these still took me by surprise. That being the case, I had to share some of these with you. The Lone Star...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the 3 Delicious Winners in the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – Texas Renaissance Festival Tours the State for a Great Cause
Come one, come all to the King of Texas Renaissance Festival. It's touring around the state of Texas in the coming weeks. If you've never been to a renaissance festival, it's a sight to see. Plus, the King of Texas Renaissance Festival is the biggest and best out there. I...
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Ever Driven To The Most Haunted TOWN in Texas?
There are probably plenty of towns that could probably be in the running for the most haunted in Texas. Every town has a story of some sort about something being haunted. So, I decided to google the most haunted town in Texas, and, this is what came up. There has to be a reason GOOGLE recognizes this as the most haunted town in Texas!
What Are The Five Most Popular Chain Restaurants in Texas?
If you are new to Texas, you need to know what you are in for as far as chain restaurants that are in Texas, and which ones are the most popular with Texans too. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the most popular chain restaurant in Texas is... 1. Chili's Grill...
Here Are the Top 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Texas
Last week my wife and I began looking for a new vehicle for her. She, on the one hand, is in love with her 2005 Toyota Highlander and doesn't think she needs one. However, it's got over 150,000 miles on it and I believe she needs a new vehicle. So...
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways
No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0