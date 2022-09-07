ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Arkansas prediction and pick. The South Carolina Gamecocks are a notable national story in college football because of their quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who entered 2021 with the expectation that he would lead the Oklahoma Sooners […] The post College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kentucky at Florida odds, picks and predictions

The 20th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) travel to Gainesville to face the No. 19 Florida Gators (1-0) in both teams’ first SEC action of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Kentucky vs. Florida odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
College Football News

Troy vs Alabama A&M Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs Alabama A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Troy (0-1), Alabama A&M (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
TROY, AL
CBS Sports

College basketball odds: Kentucky a slight favorite to win 2023 NCAA Tournament but Duke a better value

On the heels of a win over the Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA Championship, Kansas -- led by a Hall of Famer in Bill Self and a stacked, veteran-laden returning roster -- opened at Caesars Sportsbook as the betting favorite to again cut down the nets and repeat in 2023. But as the summer months have slowly turned to fall, a new favorite has emerged to supplant KU as the favorite to take it all, with Kentucky now at the top of the odds board as the season lurks in the shadows.
LEXINGTON, KY

