Craig Smith and Mike Reilly could eventually become cap casualties for the Bruins. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will need to move salary when players are ready to come off the LTIR. The Bruins had some trade talk in the offseason involving forward Craig Smith, but with Brad Marchand out until late November, they may need Smith to play in their top-six.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO