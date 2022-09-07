Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
wdrb.com
UofL hosting Louisville Maker Faire on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity. More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities...
Wave 3
Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
wdrb.com
'Win, win' l Louisville consignment store holds fundraiser for Ukrainian family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville consignment store held a sale on Saturday to help a family displaced from Ukraine. Slugger Kids is raising money for the Mavs family who fled Ukraine after the bombings. The family cannot earn an income yet because they still do not have Green Cards.
wdrb.com
Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
wdrb.com
Metro Council approves annexation of Twinbrook subdivision in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of St. Matthews is growing by 12 homes. Metro Council approved the annexation of the Twinbrook subdivision by St. Matthews. Once the process moves through, road maintenance and services will move from Louisville, to St. Matthews. The vote was not unanimous, as a few...
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
wdrb.com
Boil Water Advisory lifted for Palmyra residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Palmyra has lifted a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory late Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the areas listed above no longer need to boil water for three minutes before using, as of Friday afternoon. Check the Town of Palmyra website for more information. Copyright 2022...
wdrb.com
WATCH | Following Florida win, Kentucky fans set fire to a couch, flip car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky fans rallied on State Street following the Florida upset Saturday night. The Cats made a comeback in the second half to beat the Gators in Gainesville 26-16. Back in Lexington, in typical Kentucky fashion, although more known for basketball wins, a couch was...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
wdrb.com
Flood-prone green space in Louisville's California neighborhood to be turned into park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A green space in the California neighborhood was transformed into a park for the community, bringing new life to an area of Louisville once plagued by flooding. Thirteen years ago, homes near the intersection of South 23rd and Maple streets were underwater as Louisville saw as...
Wave 3
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
wdrb.com
Girls in Aviation Day returns to Bowman Field for Kentuckiana girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sky is the limit was the message for hundreds of young girls at Bowman Field on Saturday. During Girls in Aviation Day, children 8 to 17 got to learn about careers in aviation from the professionals and get a close look at planes. UPS pilots...
wdrb.com
Wilkerson Elementary School set to open for JCPS students on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday. The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
foxlexington.com
Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say 2 killed in 'related' shootings in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
