ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

UofL hosting Louisville Maker Faire on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity. More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Update: Missing 14-year-old from Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode has been located and is safe. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, on Thursday officers received new information about Andrea’s whereabouts. Detectives traveled about 200 miles to the southern region of Kentucky and learned that Andrea was in Frankfort, Kentucky unharmed...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
Oldham County, KY
Government
County
Oldham County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Boil Water Advisory lifted for Palmyra residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Town of Palmyra has lifted a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory late Wednesday afternoon. Residents in the areas listed above no longer need to boil water for three minutes before using, as of Friday afternoon. Check the Town of Palmyra website for more information. Copyright 2022...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Norton Commons#Hamlet
Wave 3

Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Wilkerson Elementary School set to open for JCPS students on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday. The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Proposed ordinance would limit camping, storing belongings in public areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed ordinance is gaining attention in Louisville with mixed opinions even before its fully discussed in Metro Council. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance centered around camping in Louisville parks and blocking public ways. If passed as written now, the new ordinance would make it unlawful for people to store personal belongings on public streets, alleys or sidewalks, unless otherwise permitted.
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Frankfort man falls overboard, drowns at Mercer County lake

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Kentucky man drowned at Herrington Lake in Mercer County Thursday. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday a conservation officer responded to a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. The department said 71-year-old Gary...
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say 2 killed in 'related' shootings in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believe are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 400 block of 26th Street at Cedar Street, near Club Cedar Bar, on the report of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Club Cedar Bar is currently closed, according to Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy