Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 12th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
September 12th Mondays with the Mayor
Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
Skull Valley Community Cleanup
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
Flagstaff Library and Sustainability Office Team up to Promote Resilience
The Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library and the Flagstaff Sustainability Office invite community members to join us for the new Climate Resilience Project. The project will offer intergenerational knowledge building, discussions, and hands-on learning opportunities to promote individual and community resilience in Flagstaff. The City is excited to explore our...
Board of Adjustments Volunteers Needed in Cottonwood
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustments, each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.
Cottonwood Needs Historic Preservation Commission Volunteers
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill one seat on its Historic Preservation Commission for a three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. The available seat can be filled by either a resident of the incorporated City of Cottonwood or a non-resident with substantial ties to the City.
Sedona’s Fall Red Dirt Concert Series in Full Swing
Every Friday in September, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department hosts the Red Dirt Concert Series at the Posse Grounds Pavilion at 525 Posse Grounds Rd., featuring musical acts from all around northern Arizona. The remaining fall 2022 performance schedule is as...
Outdoor Summit Weekend Weather Looking Good
The forecasted weather for the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit taking place this weekend, September 16th through the 18th is looking good according to the National Weather Service. Weather Forecast for the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Friday, Sept 16: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Friday...
