Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos
Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required) Harry Kane, 29, is tempted by the idea of playing for Bayern Munich, with contact made...
England have a better chance of beating Australia in Ashes already - Agnew column
Ben Stokes' captaincy has already given England a better chance of beating Australia in next summer's Ashes. After the 4-0 defeat last winter, I thought Australia would come here and just hammer England but that isn't necessarily going to be the case now. I feel much more confident about England's...
Joe Root backs England Test team to bring in new cricket audiences
Joe Root believes his team are making Test cricket so exciting that the Hundred might end up redundant
