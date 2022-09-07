Read full article on original website
Fields throws 2 TDs, Bears top 49ers 19-10 in Eberflus debut
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields rolled to his left with two defenders closing in on him. As his quarterback scrambled one way, Dante Pettis broke toward the opposite side. Fields saw his receiver wide open. He lofted a pass across the field, and Pettis took it the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown that kicked the Bears into gear.
Jets' mistake-filled offense needs to get better in hurry
NEW YORK (AP) — More playmakers, better depth and flashy speed had the New York Jets feeling optimistic about their offense. And that was even with Joe Flacco filling in at quarterback and a shuffled line dealing with injuries. Well, it took just one game for the positive vibes...
Adams' strong debut not enough for Raiders in opener
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The addition of Davante Adams was as good as advertised for the Las Vegas Raiders. The issues on the offensive line and in the secondary also were what was expected and helped contribute to a season-opening 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Mac Jones hurts back, adding injury to Patriots' rough day
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mac Jones moved quickly down the hall outside the New England locker room a few minutes after Sunday’s game ended, still wearing half his uniform, flanked by security personnel. His destination: The X-ray room. And just like that, a bad day might have...
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
Two Minute Drill 09-12-22 Nick Bosa was irate after 49ers' soggy loss to Bears
Nick Bosa was annoyed as any other Niners fan watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle. Though the Bears came away with a surprising 19-10 win, the star defensive end knew his team blew an eminently winnable game. Trey Lance could hardly be blamed for an inaccurate Week 1 as the undisputed starter, as both teams struggled amid brutal conditions in Chicago. Lance was 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception, roughly matching his Bears counterpart, Justin Fields, who also failed to complete 50% of his passes.
Bears corner says 49ers QB Trey Lance 'ain’t do s—t' after he was forced to pass
Johnson talked trash on Lance before the game, and he backed it up.
49ers benefit from obscure unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Bears
The Bears' placeholder learned a hard lesson about the soggy turf at Soldier Field.
49ers, Bears played in shocking conditions as rain flooded Soldier Field
Rainy conditions wreaked havoc with the new turf at Soldier Field in the San Francisco 49ers' road opener in Chicago Sunday.
