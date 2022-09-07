Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study results offer new hope for advanced lung cancer patients being treated with immunotherapy
Patients with advanced lung cancer had a better chance at survival when their treatment combined chemotherapy with a drug designed to turn the immune system against cancer, according to two studies released Sunday at a conference in Paris, France. In both trials, 20% of participants who took chemotherapy plus the...
Toni Says: Is Medicare’s 7-month ‘initial enrollment period’ for Part A or Part B?
I am new to your column. Extremely informative! I am turning 65 next March and am puzzled about Medicare’s 7-month enrollment period. I’ve heard that this period is only for Medicare Part B and that confuses me because I do not know how to enroll in Medicare’s Part A.
Uber agreed to pay New Jersey $100 million in back taxes
Uber has historically maintained its drivers are contractors rather than employees, meaning they are not entitled to benefits such as sick leave.
MedicalXpress
Aching joints make older adults reach for many forms of pain relief—but health risks could follow
Popping a pill may bring short-term relief for arthritis-related joint pain, but many older adults may not realize that what they swallow could raise their risk of other health problems, or that other non-drug options could help them, a new poll suggests. Even if they're managing the pain on their...
MedicalXpress
Research reveals promising new combination treatment for bladder cancer patients
Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) shared a promising treatment option for bladder cancer patients today at The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. Jonathan E. Rosenberg, MD, medical oncologist and Chief of the Genitourinary Oncology Service at MSK, presented results from a phase 1/2 trial (EV-103/KEYNOTE-869 Cohort K), which found that nearly two thirds (64.5%) of previously untreated cisplatin-ineligible patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were treated with enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab saw their tumors shrink and 15.6% had their tumors disappear completely.
MedicalXpress
Barriers in transition to outpatient substance use treatment and the need for continuity of care
According to new research from Boston Medical Center, patients transitioning from short-term inpatient medically managed withdrawal programs, commonly referred to as drug detoxification (detox) centers, to outpatient treatment identified lack of continuity of care, especially care coordination, as a major barrier to substance use treatment. The findings, in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, show that a multimodal approach to continuity of care, low-barrier access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and support to address unstable housing are necessary to address these issues. Patients also expressed the need for care that incorporates options and respect for individualized preferences and needs.
MedicalXpress
Blood test shows promise at catching cancers early
A single blood test that can screen for more than 50 cancers seems to work fairly well in the real world, a preliminary study reveals. Researchers found that of over 6,600 apparently healthy people aged 50 and older, the blood test detected a possible cancer "signal" in roughly 1%. When those individuals had more extensive testing, cancer was confirmed in 38%.
