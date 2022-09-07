ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axel did it.
5d ago

OK, now everyone want to tell me AGAIN, how taking guns from law abiding citizens works ?And for the writer of this this story, the mags may have been held together by tape or plastic clips, you can't insert two mags in a hole made for one.

FOX59

McCordsville woman charged with attempted murder

FISHERS, Ind. — A McCordsville woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police were called to an SUV parked along the shoulder of Interstate 69 and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Shaalea Davis, 38, faces multiple felony charges including attempted murder, battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHIO Dayton

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man found asleep on couch of apartment he unlawfully entered and is arrested for firearms and vehicle theft

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested on Thursday, September 8th after Bedford Police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. According to a probable cause affidavit, at 3:43 p.m. officers were called to 2910 Evergreen Drive. The owner of the stolen vehicle was temporarily staying at this home after being released from the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cpapracticeadvisor.com

Accountant at Indy Public Media Station Accused of Stealing $270,000

An accounting specialist who worked for a public broadcasting company in Indianapolis is expected to be in court this week after she allegedly embezzled more than $270,000 from the station. Mindi Madison, 52, of Indianapolis, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Sept. 1. She is slated to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

4 Victims in Plainfield Hotel Shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Four people are victims of a shooting Saturday night outside of a hotel. Two people have died and another two are wounded from the shooting at the White House Suites on E Main Street. Police were called to the report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Coroner identifies two men killed at Plainfield hotel shooting

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The two men who were shot and killed Saturday at a Plainfield hotel have been identified, according to the Hendricks County Coroner. At 9:35 p.m. Saturday the Plainfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the White House Suites hotel in the 2600 block of East Main Street. That’s 2.5 miles west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person shot on West 79th Street & Michigan Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday evening. Police say they’re being transferred to a hospital, and have not confirmed the person’s condition. Police say the shooting happened at West 79th Street and Michigan Road. When officers arrived, they say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home

INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Fatal crash in Shelby County leaves 2 dead

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash Friday evening killed two people from Marion, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash in the area of North State Road 9 and County Road 750 North, police said. According...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
ROMNEY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN

