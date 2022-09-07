Read full article on original website
RLCJ Cooke
5d ago
There is way all these people clipped the government out of all this money. If they didn't have help from the inside. I wonder what percentage some of government employees received. Another government program misused by greedy people
Misty
5d ago
There are many others who pulled this same stunt. The po po is coming for you. Watch out.
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of...
Mother, boyfriend indicted in missing child case from 2019
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mother of missing baby Amiah Robertson and the mother’s boyfriend now face criminal charges in the baby’s disappearance. Amber Robertson and Robert Lyons each face four felony counts of neglect. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears also said he requested Robertson and Lyons receive two additional charges, but the Marion County Grand Jury declined to issue those indictments.
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody.
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant near 79th and Michigan. Police believe […]
Indianapolis man faced with 60 years in prison for murdering girlfriend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will serve a little over half a century in prison for the killing of his girlfriend in June of 2020, according to a press release that was sent on Monday. Kendale Abel, 33, was found guilty in June for the murder of his...
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
Police are investigating after an inmate died at the Marion County Adult Detention Center Friday.
Federal fraud charges against former Celadon execs dismisssed
Federal fraud charges have been dropped against two former senior management officials at an Indianapolis-based trucking company that filed for bankruptcy just a week after the indictments were filed.
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
Fair Housing Center report outlines rent spike’s burden on Marion County households
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rising rent prices are placing a burden on many Marion County renters, according to research just released by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Representatives say the low vacancy rates compound the problem. The data shows there’s only about six percent of multi-family rental units...
This ‘Liz’ is not your friend: New scam voicemail circulates
You don't know this "Liz."
Some medical debt removed from credit reports, more to come
INDIANAPOLIS — The three major credit bureaus are shifting how they report medical debt in phases. In July 2022, two of the three changes went into effect. All medical debt that went to collections, but is now paid off, should be off of your credit report. In addition, the...
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
Muslim community mourning death of taxi driver
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a call of a suspicious cab that had been parked at the 400 block of east 11th street with the door wide open for a long period of time. When police arrived they found 55...
Police respond to a Fight at a Funeral Home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police were called to a fight that broke out at a funeral home Saturday afternoon. IMPD says the funeral was attended by 100 to 150 people at the 5252 E 38th Street. Not all of those people were involved in the fight. Once that fight broke out,...
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
4 Victims in Plainfield Hotel Shooting
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Four people are victims of a shooting Saturday night outside of a hotel. Two people have died and another two are wounded from the shooting at the White House Suites on E Main Street. Police were called to the report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m....
33 dogs seized from Putnam County property
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after 33 dogs were seized from a property Friday. 32 German Shepherds and one rottweiler were found in "deplorable conditions."
Accused killer of Elwood cop requests trial be held outside Madison County
An attorney for the man accused of killing an Elwood police officer in July has requested that his trial be held outside Madison County due in part to potential jury bias and hostility.
