Realtor: Outdoor amenities add value to homes

By Dayv Morgan
 5 days ago
This is the perfect time of year to get out and get active right as the summer heat wave is leaving Maricopa — and you don’t have to go far to do it.

It’s likely your neighborhood has great amenities waiting to be discovered.

Buyers often ask me to tell them which communities have the best amenities. It’s no surprise that Province would top the list in almost any survey. But for families with children, or those who want to be active but not in an “active adult” subdivision, there are 19 other wonderful communities to consider.

Throughout all these neighborhoods are multiple parks and playgrounds. Four subdivisions also include community pools: Glennwilde, The Villages, Cobblestone, and Desert Passage. Outside the swimming season, and for those without the option of a pool, there are plenty of other activities to choose from.

Here are a few of my favorites:

Disc golf tournament in Maricopa Meadows [Dean Crandall]
Maricopa Meadows
features a 27-hole frisbee golf course, a basketball court, an exercise course along walking trails, a pickleball court, a huge waterfall, and a lake surrounded by benches.

Tortosa also offers a frisbee golf course, nine holes with printable scorecards, and a course map on the neighborhood’s HOA website. A water feature has recently been added.

Homestead is ideal for athletes as it offers an 18-hole frisbee golf course, 10 basketball hoops, a full-size soccer field with two goals, and a sand volleyball court. There’s also a large lake with benches for those who prefer a relaxing walk with views.

Desert Passage is also perfect for family-fitness enthusiasts. This neighborhood has a full-size soccer field with two goals, a sand volleyball court, and two basketball hoops. It also has a baseball field with a backstop, sand infield, and benches for each team.

Cobblestone has a variety of outdoor activities for its residents, including a pool, eight horseshoe pits, four basketball hoops, a full-sized soccer field with two goals, and a baseball backstop. It also features a large lake with five fountains.

Sorrento has two tennis courts, along with playgrounds, BBQ areas, a lake, and walking/biking and jogging trails.

Keep in mind that many of the neighborhood parks have signs posted indicating they are for use by residents and their guests only. So, if you’d like to use amenities in another neighborhood, consider growing your social circle outside your subdivision.

Dayv Morgan is a Maricopa Realtor and owner of HomeSmart Premier .

This sponsored content was first published in the September edition of InMaricopa magazine.

This post Realtor: Outdoor amenities add value to homes appeared first on InMaricopa .

