Rifle, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield County commissioners want more skin in Sweetwater Lake park game; OK more legal funding

Garfield County commissioners on Monday authorized spending up to another $30,000 for legal advice as the county seeks to work with the White River National Forest in developing a recreation management plan for Sweetwater Lake. The county has already spent $30,000 with the Phoenix-based law firm of Fennemore-Craig Attorneys to...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Chronic wasting disease is on the rise in Colorado deer populations

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has detected a rising prevalence of chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease, in multiple herds of deer in and around Eagle County. Chronic wasting disease is caused by exposure to abnormally shaped proteins called prions that can remain on surfaces for years, as well as spread through social contact. Once infected, the prions impact the immune and nervous systems of the deer, causing acute cognitive and physical decline and always resulting in premature death, typically around two years after infection.
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Chacos column: Are we doomed to have only good vocabulary?

When I hear a fancy word I don’t know, I open my phone and type it into a page titled, “Words to learn and try out in casual conversation without sounding like an idiot.” Then I slip the phone back into my pocket before anyone notices what I’m doing. I’m not erudite or anything, but I simply love the idea of elevated vocabulary. Unfortunately, my overuse of words like, “awesome” and the ubiquitous “motherf**ker” betray my lofty ambitions.
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries

A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood nips cross-county rival Rifle, 34-27

For being rivals, Glenwood Springs and Rifle sure do love returning favors to each other. Their gift of giving certainly entertained packed home and visitors sections underneath a full moon at Bears Stadium on Friday night. Rifle junior cornerback Sterling Cook intercepted Glenwood Springs junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval at 3:37...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

