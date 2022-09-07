Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Annual Rally the Valley gathers for final year
Rally the Valley gathered for the 11th and final year on Saturday to celebrate cancer survivorship and raise funds for the Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs residents had the chance to visit with the three city manager finalists on Friday.
Glenwood Springs residents had the chance to visit with the three city manager finalists on Friday. During a meet and greet at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Friday evening, candidates met with residents, staff and answered questions about how they would lead the city if chosen by city council.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: Tim Burr offers athletes life changing adventure through Return to Dirt
Like any other ski day, Tim Burr was thinking about the snow conditions. It never crossed his mind just how much his life would change that day. “I was upset because I knew the upcoming ski season was probably in trouble but I didn’t realize that I probably was never going to ski again,” Tim Burr said.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ribbon-cutting event planned Wednesday for new Ameresco solar energy project on CMC Spring Valley campus
One of the Western Slope’s largest solar power generation stations and battery energy storage project is gearing up to flip the switch this fall on the grounds of Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus east of Glenwood Springs. Representatives from renewable energy company Ameresco are set to join...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County commissioners want more skin in Sweetwater Lake park game; OK more legal funding
Garfield County commissioners on Monday authorized spending up to another $30,000 for legal advice as the county seeks to work with the White River National Forest in developing a recreation management plan for Sweetwater Lake. The county has already spent $30,000 with the Phoenix-based law firm of Fennemore-Craig Attorneys to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Chronic wasting disease is on the rise in Colorado deer populations
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has detected a rising prevalence of chronic wasting disease, a fatal neurological disease, in multiple herds of deer in and around Eagle County. Chronic wasting disease is caused by exposure to abnormally shaped proteins called prions that can remain on surfaces for years, as well as spread through social contact. Once infected, the prions impact the immune and nervous systems of the deer, causing acute cognitive and physical decline and always resulting in premature death, typically around two years after infection.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Chacos column: Are we doomed to have only good vocabulary?
When I hear a fancy word I don’t know, I open my phone and type it into a page titled, “Words to learn and try out in casual conversation without sounding like an idiot.” Then I slip the phone back into my pocket before anyone notices what I’m doing. I’m not erudite or anything, but I simply love the idea of elevated vocabulary. Unfortunately, my overuse of words like, “awesome” and the ubiquitous “motherf**ker” betray my lofty ambitions.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries
A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood nips cross-county rival Rifle, 34-27
For being rivals, Glenwood Springs and Rifle sure do love returning favors to each other. Their gift of giving certainly entertained packed home and visitors sections underneath a full moon at Bears Stadium on Friday night. Rifle junior cornerback Sterling Cook intercepted Glenwood Springs junior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval at 3:37...
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
