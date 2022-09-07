BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine. Armando Gomes, 34, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Oct. 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

CENTRAL FALLS, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO