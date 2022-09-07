ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC6.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 Woonsocket arson

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man has pleaded guilty for his role in a set of arsons at a mill-style building in Woonsocket from 2019. Jacob Lahousse, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of arson Monday. According to prosecutors, Lahousse admitted to setting three fires inside the building that...
WOONSOCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine

BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine. Armando Gomes, 34, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Oct. 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Two injured in Woonsocket stabbing

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A stabbing in Woonsocket reportedly over a fight between tenants in an apartment house sent two people to the hospital Monday. The violence happened on Mason Street near Fifth Street. The police chief said both tenants were hurt. One person was in custody.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket man sentenced to 30 years in child molestation case

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted for the molestation of a girl. A judge sentenced 41-year-old Miguel Montero to 60 years, with 30 to be served at the Adult Correctional Institutions on September 9. Montero was convicted of molesting a...
PAWTUCKET, RI
universalhub.com

Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury

Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Woonsocket police investigating stabbing between 2 tenants

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. According to police, the stabbing happened at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue just before 6p.m. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
Turnto10.com

Tiverton police search for SUV they say ran over man

Tiverton police said Monday that they're looking for an SUV that ran over a man in an apparent road-rage confrontation. Police said they have surveillance video showing a dark-colored Acura MDX fleeing the scene on Bulgarmarsh Road on Sunday night. Investigators said the 32-year-old man who was struck had been...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Fire damages Burrillville home

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

