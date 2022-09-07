Read full article on original website
Pawtucket man gets 30 years in prison for child molestation
Miguel Montero, 41, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office.
ABC6.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Woonsocket arson
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man has pleaded guilty for his role in a set of arsons at a mill-style building in Woonsocket from 2019. Jacob Lahousse, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of arson Monday. According to prosecutors, Lahousse admitted to setting three fires inside the building that...
Rhode Island man sentenced for selling fentanyl and cocaine to undercover officers
A Rhode Island man was sentenced Boston in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man facing up to 20 years in prison for setting fire to business in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man charged with setting fires in three locations inside a Woonsocket mill-type building in April 2019 today pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of arson, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse admitted that he set the fires after climbing...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man facing other similar federal charges, sentenced to prison for molesting 14-year-old known to him
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty after trial of first-degree child molestation against a female victim under the age of 14 between 2015 and 2020.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine
BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and cocaine. Armando Gomes, 34, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to two years in prison and three years of supervised release. On Oct. 18, 2021, Gomes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
GoLocalProv
RI Man Sentenced to Serve 30 Years for First-Degree Child Molestation Against Child Under 14
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday that a Pawtucket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 30 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after being found guilty after trial of first-degree child molestation against a female victim under the age of 14 between 2015 and 2020.
Turnto10.com
Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
Police see rising threat from ghost guns in RI
Police say ghost guns have become increasingly popular in recent years -- especially among Rhode Island criminals.
Turnto10.com
Two injured in Woonsocket stabbing
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A stabbing in Woonsocket reportedly over a fight between tenants in an apartment house sent two people to the hospital Monday. The violence happened on Mason Street near Fifth Street. The police chief said both tenants were hurt. One person was in custody.
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out inside Providence club
Providence police arrested a man in possession of a ghost gun outside a club on Broad Street.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man sentenced to 30 years in child molestation case
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted for the molestation of a girl. A judge sentenced 41-year-old Miguel Montero to 60 years, with 30 to be served at the Adult Correctional Institutions on September 9. Montero was convicted of molesting a...
Providence man pleads guilty for role in Home Depot fraud scheme
Luiyi Taveras-Garcia was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud after prosecutors learned he participated in the scheme.
Man pled guilty to identity theft in renting Boston apartment
A former Everett man pleaded guilty to wire fraud, social security misuse, and identity theft.
universalhub.com
Heavily tinted car windows lead to gun arrest in Roxbury
Boston Police continued their scrutiny of cars with excessively tinted windows early Sunday, leading to an arrest and the seizure of a loaded revolver in Roxbury. Police say officers on patrol in the area of Warren and Carlisle streets pulled over a car that had "excessively dark tinted windows and defective equipment."
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police investigating stabbing between 2 tenants
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. According to police, the stabbing happened at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue just before 6p.m. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said...
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
Turnto10.com
Tiverton police search for SUV they say ran over man
Tiverton police said Monday that they're looking for an SUV that ran over a man in an apparent road-rage confrontation. Police said they have surveillance video showing a dark-colored Acura MDX fleeing the scene on Bulgarmarsh Road on Sunday night. Investigators said the 32-year-old man who was struck had been...
Turnto10.com
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
