Signature Dish: Mayta's Peruvian Cuisine provides taste of owner's culture

Crispy empanadas, Peruvian charbroiled chicken, fresh ceviche, giant Peruvian corn and more are on the menu at Mayta’s Peruvian Cuisine. The business has served the Frederick community since 2014, and its dishes beckon to owner Jorge Velasquez’s home country of Peru. Mayta’s came about after Velasquez worked as a chef at Isabella’s Taverna in Frederick. Velasquez came to the U.S. in 2000, then spent 11 years in San Francisco before moving to Maryland. He said he wanted to share his culture through his own restaurant. At Mayta’s, diners can choose from an array of seafood, chicken and beef enhanced with Peruvian flavors. The arroz chaufa is a fried rice with egg, vegetables, soy sauce, sweet and spicy sauce and creole salad. The Peruvian charbroiled chicken comes in quarter, half and whole sizes with white and dark meat options. Kabobs, sandwiches and salads are also available. Appetizers include salchipapas, fried Peruvian sausage tossed with french fries — a true Peruvian street food. And vegetarians need not worry; options are available for them, too.

