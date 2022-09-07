The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession.The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones...

U.K. ・ 51 MINUTES AGO